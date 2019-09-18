Kendall Jenner Stuns In Tight Tank With New Blonde Hair In British Paparazzi Photos

Kendall Jenner is turning heads. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been making major headlines for going blonde: as The Inquisitr recently reported, the 23-year-old debuted her lighter locks on social media, with footage of the model fully blonde also appearing in a runway video as Kendall strutted her stuff for Burberry. Fans thinking that Kendall’s blonde locks were just for the one show will find themselves disproven – it looks like Kendall has stuck to blonde.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Kendall out and about in Milan, Italy. The model is currently in the Italian city for Milan Fashion Week, with the report confirming that Kendall touched down in Milan just yesterday. The star appeared in street photos, with a look that was definitely eye-catching. Kendall was rocking a simple pair of light-colored jeans paired with a skin-tight white tank, although the finishing touches were adding plenty of pizzazz. The Adidas spokesperson had accessorized her ensemble with a stunning peach-colored jacket with gold buttons – a white handbag with ritzy gold chains matched the hues, with the finish appearing impeccably chic.

Kendall hadn’t gone too fancy with her footwear – the model appeared in sneakers – but eyes were likely on that blonde hair. Kendall’s light locks were worn down with a center parting, although dark roots were visible. It is, after all, fashionable to have those roots showing.

Fans having difficulty putting a geo-pin on Kendall might want a bit of a refresh. The model seems to have spent the summer globe-trotting – clearly, it hasn’t stopped. Earlier this summer, Kendall enjoyed a high-profile vacation in Mykonos, Greece, where a Bottle Cap Challenge posted to Instagram proved immensely popular – and not just for seeing Kendall in a bikini. The model was then briefly seen in Corsica, although she didn’t appear to spend much time with sisters Kourtney Kardashian or Kylie Jenner as the two stars also spent time on the continent.

Towards the end of the summer, Kendall then vacationed in Jamaica with fellow model and friend Hailey Baldwin. Of course, it’s back to the grind now for Kendall, where the traveling may come with luxe hotel rooms, but the starts are likely early as Kendall walks the runway. The star even spent a brief moment in London – that’s where the Burberry blonde hair was debuted.

Kendall did make headlines for sitting out New York Fashion Week, but it looks like she’s back to doing what she does best. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.