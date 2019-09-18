Kendall Jenner Stuns In Tight Tank With New Blond Hair In British Paparazzi Photos

Kendall Jenner is turning heads, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been making major headlines for going blond. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the 23-year-old debuted her lighter locks on social media, with footage of the model with her new blond hair also appearing in a runway video as Kendall strutted her stuff for Burberry. Fans thinking that Kendall’s blond locks were just for the one show will find themselves disproven – it looks like Kendall has stuck to blond.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail today showed Kendall out and about in Milan, Italy. The model is currently in the Italian city for Milan Fashion Week, with the report confirming that Kendall touched down in Milan just yesterday. The star appeared in street photos, with a look that was definitely eye-catching. Kendall was rocking a simple pair of light-colored jeans paired with a skintight white tank, although the finishing touches were adding plenty of pizzazz.

The Adidas spokesperson accessorized her ensemble with a stunning peach-colored jacket with gold buttons. A white handbag with ritzy gold chains matched the hues, giving Kendall’s overall appearance an impeccably chic feel.

Kendall didn’t go too fancy with her footwear, as she was photographed in sneakers. However, the viewers’ eyes were likely fixed on her blond hair. Kendall’s light locks were worn down with a center parting, although some dark roots were visible. It is, after all, fashionable to have those roots showing.

Fans having difficulty putting a geo-pin on Kendall might want a bit of a refresh. The model seems to have spent the summer globetrotting – clearly, it hasn’t stopped. Earlier this summer, Kendall enjoyed a high-profile vacation in Mykonos, Greece, where her Bottle Cap Challenge on Instagram proved to be immensely popular – and not just because fans saw Kendall in a bikini. The model was then briefly seen in Corsica, although she didn’t appear to spend much time with sisters Kourtney Kardashian or Kylie Jenner as the two stars also spent time in Europe.

Towards the end of the summer, Kendall then vacationed in Jamaica with fellow model and friend Hailey Baldwin. Of course, it’s back to the grind now for Kendall, where she may stay in luxe hotel rooms while traveling, but that might likely start soon as Kendall walks the runway. The star even spent a brief moment in London – that’s where Kendall’s blond hair was debuted.

Kendall did make headlines for sitting out New York Fashion Week, but it looks like she’s back to doing what she does best. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.