White Supremacy Is A ‘Global Terror Threat’ That Is Spreading Across America And Europe, Says Report

A new Anti-Defamation League (ADL) report calls white supremacy a “global terror threat” and highlights examples of American white supremacists connecting with their European counterparts — both online and in person. Per Newsweek, the report suggests that racist and xenophobic views are infiltrating “mainstream social discourse” in both America and Europe and emboldening white supremacists that believe they are part of a “global movement to ‘save the white race.'”

According to the report, the normalization of white supremacist ideas has pushed many that hold these beliefs to attend conferences and events by political parties associated with the far-right as well as openly white nationalist political parties around the world. This attendance is allegedly a part of the movement’s desire to make their presence a “real political force.”

“We are witnessing the internationalization of the white supremacist movement. European and American adherents are learning from each other, supporting each other and reaching new audiences. They feel empowered and emboldened because they perceive that they are influencing the political climate and reaching disaffected whites.”

A report called “Domestic Terrorism in 2018” posted online by the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparations reveals that every “racially-based” domestic terrorism case in 2018 was carried out by white supremacists. Not only that, but President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly attempted to prevent the data from being released to Congress.

Around the same time as the Homeland Security data was released, leaked FBI documents revealed that — despite the data in the report — the FBI under Trump-appointed Director Christopher Wray listed “Black Identity Extremists” and “animal rights/environmental extremists” as the highest domestic terrorism priority.

.@elivalley's suspension is a stark reminder that Twitter is completely broken. White supremacist leaders David Duke and Richard Spencer remain online spreading hate, while Eli is suspended because neo-nazis mass reported him. @jack, ban the nazis not those who critique them. pic.twitter.com/ocIFXWorvm — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) August 12, 2019

Loading...

Per Newsweek, Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in July and claimed that the greatest threat to the United States is “homegrown violent extremists,” adding that extremists are often inspired by foreign jihadist organizations. But after Democratic Senator Dick Durbin highlighted that a May 2017 FBI/DHS intelligence report revealed that white supremacists were responsible for more homicides during the period of 2000 to 2016 than any other group, Wray admitted that there is a “concern” that white supremacy isn’t being taken as seriously as it should.

Wray also revealed that the FBI had arrested approximately 100 people in connection to domestic terrorism during the first three quarters of 2019. He noted that this was about equal to the number of international terrorism arrests.

“I will say that a majority of the domestic terrorism cases we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacist violence,” he added.