Andy Cohen Reveals Nene Leakes’ Thoughts On Garcelle Beauvais’ Addition To The ‘RHOBH’ Cast

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were added for Season 10.

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke have been added to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for Season 10 and during a new interview, Andy Cohen shared Nene Leakes’ reaction to the news.

While chatting with Us Weekly magazine at SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Theater live event on Friday, September 13, Cohen said that Beauvais and Stracke are doing “great” while filming Season 10 and shared the thoughts of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who is familiar with Beauvais.

“I was talking to Nene [Leakes] today and she was like, ‘By the way, I know Garcelle. She’s going to be so great,'” Cohen told the magazine. “So that was good. She’s like, ‘I know she’s going to be perfect in this.'”

As fans well know, Leakes is one of the longest-running Real Housewives of all-time and has appeared on 11 of her show’s 12 seasons.

Beauvais and Stracke were added to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in August, just over two months after the sudden exit of Lisa Vanderpump, who appeared on all nine of the series’ past seasons. A short time later, Beauvais was spotted with the returning members of the cast, including Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne, at Kyle Richards’ fashion show in New York City.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle Richards shared her thoughts on the new additions to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast earlier this month during an interview with Us Weekly magazine.

“Just starting to get to know them, but it’s new so, time will tell,” she explained.

Bravo TV confirmed Beauvais and Sutton’s additions to the show on August 29 with statements from both women in regard to their new roles.

In Beauvais’ statement, the actress said she was excited and proud to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and said she was looking forward to getting started on this new chapter in her career as the first African American cast member of the Los Angeles-based franchise.

“I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will begin airing on Bravo TV sometime early next year but a premiere date has not yet been set.