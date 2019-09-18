Jeffrey Epstein Victim Sarah Ransome Reportedly Tried To Escape His Island Through Shark-Infested Waters

A National Post report spotlights one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims — Sarah Ransome, who claims she was trafficked for sex for seven months — and her attempt to flee Epstein’s Little St James island were he raped her for months. Ransome reportedly planned to escape with an unattended quad bike, which she used to head to a remote corner of the island where she planned to swim through shark-infested waters to St. Thomas island.

“I had been raped three times that day,” she said. “A shark would have been my best friend at that point. I didn’t even think about it.”

But Epstein’s island was littered with cameras, and within minutes, a team captured her and foiled her escape. Although Ransome eventually filed a lawsuit against Epstein, his alleged partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell, and three others — which led to an out of court settlement — she opened up about her story to encourage other survivors to come forward.

“From the time I got on the island, that was when the abuse began. They called me in for ‘massages’. I don’t think people quite believe that it was literally… there were some days I was raped three times a day. And then he would rape others.”

According to Ransome, Epstein would prey on girls that “had nothing.”

“They were pretty much homeless — I was pretty much homeless,” she said. “I had just come from an abusive relationship in Edinburgh. I had no money. He promised me a visa, and entrance to the Fashion Institute. He held all the power.”

MIT professor Neri Oxman received $125K from Epstein and had lab send him appreciation gift. When student objected & recently spoke out, Oxman's husband Bill Ackman (the hedge fund manager) became concerned & Media Lab told student to talk to lawyers. https://t.co/3SEnfC32tJ pic.twitter.com/sy64s70n3B — Angela Chen (@chengela) September 14, 2019

Although Epstein’s suicide means he will never have to face the federal sex trafficking charges he faced before his death, many continue to question how he obtained his wealth. Podcaster and managing director of Thiel Capital Eric Weinstein recently attacked the media in a Twitter thread, accusing outlets of focusing on the most headline-catching parts of the Epstein case while failing to uncover exactly how Epstein gained so much money with “no plausible source of wealth.”

In addition, prominent figures continue to be linked to Epstein following his death. Most recently, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was linked to the convicted sex offender’s associate Jean-Luc Brunel, who has reportedly disappeared without leaving any sort of trail. Specifically, legal documents connect Mnuchin to Brunel’s Next Management Corporation.

Of course, Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley claims that Mnuchin never conducted any business with Brunel or his brother and did not have a stake in Next Management Corporation.