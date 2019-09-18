Liam Payne Strips Completely Naked Sending Social Media Into A Frenzy

One Direction member Liam Payne has done a photoshoot with Mert Alas and has social media talking.

The “Strip That Down” hitmaker posed completely naked in a series of photos, showing off his body from different angles.

In one shot, Liam is posing in front of some curtains, flaunting his abs. He has his eyes closed while showing off his toned physique. In another, he is sitting down on a deck chair which says “Mert” on the back of it. His booty is on display while also drawing the camera in on his muscular, inked arm. He appears to be sitting outside where there is a view. However, Payne is looking the opposite way, directly at the camera lens.

The images have been shared in black-and-white and are yet to be announced for what they are for. Alas, the photographer stated something is “coming soon” in his caption.

Social media users were quick to find the photos and express their passionate thoughts on them.

“Oh my golly golly gosh,” one user wrote.

“Wow. He’s hot AF,” another shared.

“I think I just died,” a third mentioned.

“I almost dropped my phone,” a fourth fan revealed.

“Wow he is so beautiful,” a fifth account insisted.

Liam rose to fame when he started his career as a member of One Direction. Rumors escalated that the reason they split was due to drugs, meltdowns, alledged gay sex, and rivalry. Louis Tomlinson quickly fired back at the assumptions, telling fans that it couldn’t be further away from the truth, per The Inquisitr.

Since the group disbanded, Payne has gone on to a solo.

His debut single, “Strip That Down,” featured rapper Quavo and became an instant success. The song peaked at No. 2 in Australia and Ireland, No. 3 in the U.K., No. 4 in New Zealand, and No. 10 in Germany and the U.S.

.@LiamPayne causing me pain today with these steamy photos teasing a project with photographer Mert Alas pic.twitter.com/1HqfzyQiqX — Clevver News (@ClevverTV) September 18, 2019

He has collaborated with other high-profile names including Rita Ora, J Balvin, Zedd, and Jonas Blue.

According to The Official Charts, Liam has had two Top 10 hits and a total of six singles enter the Top 40.

As a member of One Direction, he achieved a lot of success. In his home country, they racked up four No. 1 singles – “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Little Things,” “One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks),” and “Drag Me Down – and four No. 1 albums – Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four, and Made In The AM, per The Official Charts.

Liam has yet to release an album as a solo artist. However, he dropped his debut EP, First Time, last year.