‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sarah Wrestles With Her Decision To Have An Abortion

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, September 19, reveal that there will be plenty of emotional moments in Salem as the week begins to wind down.

Fans will watch as Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) is struggling to make a decision about her pregnancy. Currently, Sarah is pregnant with Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) baby. While the couple was in love and in a relationship, Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) return to Salem flipped the script and Eric went running back to the love of his life, not knowing that Sarah was carrying his child.

Now, Sarah doesn’t want to use the baby as a reason for Eric to stay with her and has considered having an abortion. However, Soap Dirt reports that she’ll go back and forth with her decision as Eric currently has no biological children and may have the right to know about the pregnancy.

The only person who knows Sarah’s secret is Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and he will try to talk Sarah into keeping her baby, feeling that she’ll regret having an abortion in the long run. On Thursday, Sarah will reportedly make a final decision about the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and his son, JJ (Casey Moss), will begin to grow concerned about Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). The duo was under the impression that Jennifer was off on an assignment for the newspaper, but Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) revealed that wasn’t the case. Now Jennifer is gone, and no one knows where she is or how to find her.

Of course, viewers know where Jennifer is, as she was kidnapped during an episode earlier in the week. She’s now being held hostage by someone whose face has yet to be shown to fans. However, spoilers suggest that Jen’s captor is none other than Dr. Henry Shah, a man that Jennifer has left heartbroken twice in recent years.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will continue to try to win over Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) by doing some good deeds. Brady is already so conflicted about his feelings for the devious Kristen that her plan just may work.

However, the DiMera vixen has a way of having her schemes crash and burn, so the drama should be at a high level whenever she’s on the screen.

Fans can see how it all plays out by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.