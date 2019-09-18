Kourtney Kardashian Exposes Ample Cleavage In Tiny Bikini Top & Fans Can’t Get Enough

The reality television star looked stunning in her bikini.

Kourtney Kardashian reminded fans that she has an unbelievable body in one of her latest Instagram posts. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a series of sizzling snaps for her 81.6 million followers to enjoy. The photos show the mother-of-three posing in a pinstriped nude-and-white bikini on outdoor seating. The tan and toned stunner flaunted her incredibly flat stomach and ample cleavage. Her lean legs were also on full display.

Kourtney paired the revealing look with orange cat-eye sunglasses. She styled her dark hair in loose waves and opted to wear minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Her dedicated fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the reality television star. Many of Kourtney’s followers simply commented a string of fire emoji. Others were more vocal in their praise.

“YOU ARE PERFECTION,” wrote a passionate fan.

“So beautiful! 40 never looked better,” said another, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are the most gorgeous woman in the world,” commented a follower.

“You are naturally gorgeous,” added a different person.

“Hot girl,” stated an admirer.

“Hubba HUBBA…..” chimed in a sixth Instagram user.

The provocative post has racked up more than 300,000 likes.

Kourtney doesn’t seem shy when it comes to showing off her incredible assets. As reported earlier today by The Inquisitr, the television personality posed in skimpy lingerie for her lifestyle website, Poosh’s Instagram account. The beauty leaned back in a chair, facing away from the camera. She stunned in a black bra, matching panties, and a white bathrobe.

Fans were floored by the sultry snapshot and proceeded to compare her to her famous siblings.

“Most desirable Kardashian sister,” asserted a follower.

“U r the most beautiful Kardashian sister by far, naturally gorgeous,” agreed another.

Loading...

Kourtney recently made headlines for implying that she no longer wanted to film Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to Entertainment Tonight, on Monday the stunner opened up to The Real about the possibility of quitting the hit E! series. During the interview, Kourtney was asked by co-host Jeannie Mai if she had ever thought about leaving the reality show.

“Yeah! But at the current moment I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good,” revealed Kourtney. “But I definitely have my moments where, ’cause I mean, life is short.”

To see more of Kourtney, be sure to watch the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, airing Sundays on the E! Network.