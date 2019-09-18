Kelly Ripa Drops Jaws In Sheer Mini Dress & Strappy Stilettos Showing Killer Legs

Kelly Ripa is wowing fans all over again. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host may be 48-years-old, but this is one star who comes with a body to rival starlets half her age. Kelly is a known workout queen, with the results appearing plainly visible in a video posted to Live! with Kelly and Ryan‘s Instagram today. Kelly’s legs have already made headlines today with an image of the star flaunting them as she lay covered in bread loaves, per The Inquisitr, but the most recent look has delivered a very different Kelly.

The video showed Kelly in full fashionista mode. The blonde was modeling a stunning and likely very pricey dress from well-known designer Proenza Schouler. While Kelly did seem to have a little difficulty pronouncing the brand’s name – it is, after all, a little challenging – she had no problem proving just how great she looks in the label’s designs. The dress was a super-stylish, super-classy one, with a short finish and sheer panels at the chest flaunting the star’s figure perfectly. Additional sheer elements appeared around the leg, with fans likely finding their eyes further drawn to the star’s pins by virtue of some eye-catching footwear. Kelly paired her dress with a strappy, neon-yellow pair of stilettos.

In short, it seemed to be the perfect look for Kelly.

Of course, the video did more than just bring out Kelly’s killer body and fierce style. A bouquet of flowers bearing quite a lot of glitter took the star down a bit of stream-of-consciousness route, with an amusing reference to herpes made. The video quickly racked up likes. While engagement on the talk show’s social media is lower than on Kelly’s own, the video nonetheless got noticed.

Kelly is, indeed, loved for her style. The star’s looks have included quite a range of late. Earlier this month, Kelly rocked leggings and a simple t-shirt as she visited the U.S-Mexico border. Things also took a balletic route shortly before Kelly’s trip, with the star rocking black leggings and a pink wraparound cardigan as she donned pointe shoes to celebrate achieving a Guinness World Record; Kelly had taken to social media to try and get as many ballerinas on pointe as possible. Kelly’s social media this year has even included a full Harley Quinn getup wherein the blonde channeled a Suicide Squad costume for an epic Instagram post.

Loading...

Today brought no shiny blue jackets or dyed hair, but it definitely delivered on the style front. Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram.