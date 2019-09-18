‘House Of Cards’ & Frank Underwood Trend As Twitter Users Joke About Kevin Spacey Accuser’s Death

The anonymous man's death marks the second time in recent months that Spacey has avoided the legal ramifications of previous assault claims.

Some social media users wasted no time Wednesday in taking to Twitter to make jokes about the death of a massage therapist who had previously accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, equating the man’s death to actions taken by Spacey’s former character, corrupt President Frank Underwood from Netflix’s House of Cards.

Spacey played Underwood for five of the show’s six seasons. His employment with the show was terminated by Netflix in 2017 following allegations that the actor had behaved inappropriately toward Anthony Rapp when the actor was just 14-years-old and Spacey was 26. Spacey said he had no recollection of that encounter.

The massage therapist, who had remained anonymous during court proceedings, alleged that Spacey had forced him to touch his genitals during a massage at the actor’s home in Malibu, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The report was filed in 2018, about two years after the alleged assault took place.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, the unnamed man’s death was the second time in recent months that Spacey avoided the legal consequences of earlier assault claims made against him. Criminal charges against the former House of Cards actor that were filed in Nantucket, Massachusetts, were dropped in August after prosecutors said the accuser stopped cooperating with prosecutors.

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, the lawsuit was considered Spacey’s most “significant” legal situation.

Users on Twitter seemed to note that the death and previous disappearance of the criminal charges reminded them of the antics of Spacey’s former House of Cards character, Frank Underwood. Underwood, who began the series as a member of Congress, schemed his way to the presidency throughout the show’s run, employing dirty tactics such as affairs, murder, and constant manipulation.

“Did… did Kevin Spacey actually just become Frank Underwood?” one Twitter user wondered.

Others, however, noted that the comparison seemed ill-timed — if not outright inappropriate — given the fact that a person had died.

“I wish people would consider the families of the deceased before they make such tasteless jokes,” one Twitter user said. “It’s not funny. Assaults are not funny. Losing loved ones tragically is not funny.”

Still, others weren’t dissuaded from relating the masseuse’s death to the popular show, which ran from 2013 to 2018.

“Anyone who watches House of Cards knows what happened,” one user wrote, attaching an emoji of a train.

The above comment is likely a nod to the show’s 14th episode, which saw Spacey’s character push his love interest and journalist Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) in front of a train to her death.