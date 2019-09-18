Jesy Nelson Busts Out Of Sports Bra & Shows Off Abs In Adidas Outfit

Little Mix are currently embarking on their “LM5” tour and it seems to be going down a treat.

Band member Jesy Nelson shared a photo of herself from the opening night and stated that the crowd in Madrid, Spain was a dream, which The Inquisitr reported. The “Change Your Life” songstress wore a leather bra and a very low-cut leotard, making an impact on Instagram.

Today, Jesy shared another shot of her ahead of the Milan, Italy show which sees her rocking an Adidas ensemble. She paired a sports bra with flared sweatpants, showing a lot of cleavage and her toned stomach. She is sporting a long wavy wig, staring fiercely into the camera lens.

Within five hours, the post racked up over 315,000 likes, proving to be popular with her six million followers.

“You’re literally the most beautiful woman alive wtffff,” one user wrote.

“omg, ur hair is such goalsss!” another shared.

“I’m not psychologically ready for this,” a third mentioned adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“You are too much, i’m gonna die tonight,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Loveee this color hair on you!” a fifth follower commented.

Prior to the tour starting, Jesy did a documentary with the BBC, Odd One Out, which discussed the effects online bullying and trolling had on her as well as others.

The documentary was well-received by viewers and was watched by many, which shocked Jesy.

“You have no idea how hard it was to open my heart and make myself vulnerable to the world….. never did I think In a million years that it would reach this many people so quick. I’m so overwhelmed and cannot thank you enough for the love and awareness we will raise together!!” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

She first rose to fame in 2011 when she and the rest of Little Mix — Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall — won The X Factor in the U.K.

According to Official Charts, all five of their studio albums – DNA, Salute, Get Weird, Glory Days, and LM5 – have all entered the Top 5 in their home country. They’ve achieved four No. 1 singles – “Cannonball,” “Wings,” “Black Magic,” and “Shout Out To My Ex” – and a total of 23 singles in the U.K. Top 40.

Little Mix has cemented themselves as one of music’s biggest girl groups. Currently, they have more than 16.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Their single “Secret Love Song” is currently their most popular track on the app at the moment.

To keep up with Jesy, follow her Instagram account.