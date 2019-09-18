Jon Gosselin Makes Bombshell Abuse Claims Against Ex-Wife Kate, Gives Heartbreaking Update On Son Collin

Jon Gosselin is speaking out about his former wife, Kate Gosselin, like never before. The former reality TV star says that his 10-year gag order has officially been lifted and now he’s ready to tell everyone what really went down between he and Kate, as well as their eight children.

Jon sat down for an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail TV, where he revealed that Kate was often abusive to the couple’s eight children, Maddy, Cara, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Collin, Joel, and Aaden, calling her a “militant” mother.

“I know my children have suffered abuse and I know one day they’re going to tell their own story,” Jon stated, going on to add that his son Collin bore the brunt of Kate’s alleged abuse, claiming that she “mentally tortured” the boy.

Radar Online reports that Jon revealed that Kate sent Collin to a adolescent behavioral camp when he was 11-years-old, because she could no longer handle him. Kate told the media at the time that her son had special needs that needed attending to, but Jon says that while Collin does have the very common ADHD, there were no other issues with the now 15-year-old high school student before his stay at the facility.

When Kate entered Collin into the program she reportedly did so without talking to Jon about it. Jon says Collin spent three years in the program without any parents, and Kate only visiting him three times during the duration of his stay.

Us Weekly reported that Jon received a heartbreaking letter from Collin, which was written in crayon and smuggled out of the behavioral facility by his roommate. In the letter, Collin reportedly begged his father for help, asking him to get him out of the facility so he could come live with him, even though Kate had previously told him he was not allowed to stay with his father.

Finally, Jon arranged to have Collin released into his care and he brought him home to live with him. During a later court date to determine custody of the Collin, Kate did not show up and Jon was given full custody of his son. Gosselin also stated that Collin now has PTSD due to the abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his mother.

Jon’s daughter, Hannah, also lives with him, and did so even before Collin was placed in his care. Jon says that Kate also abused and alienated Hannah, revealing that all he wants now is for his children to be happy.

“I brought Collin home. He’s a great kid. I want the family unit together, I even want to co-parent.”

Unfortunately, Jon says that he has no current relationship with his other six children. The four remaining sextuplets still live with Kate, while the twins have left home to attend college.

“I think Kate has really poisoned my children’s minds against me. She’s put stuff in their minds about my personality. I never cheated on my wife, I’m not a monster, I love my children more than anything,” Jon Gosselin said. Meanwhile, Kate Gosselin has refused to comment on the allegations at this time.