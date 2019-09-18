Carrie Underwood Wows In Tiny Shorts During Sweaty Workout Video

Carrie Underwood had better watch out – with a rising fitness queen status, the American Idol alum may well soon find herself better known for her killer body than her voice. The Cry Pretty singer is now CEO of Calia by Carrie – as The Inquisitr has previously reported, the athleisurewear brand seems to be getting rave reviews for being one quality range.

Promotion for Calia by Carrie has received plenty of attention, with the brand’s Instagram featuring its founder on a fairly regular basis. While Carrie almost always appears in her trademark leggings for the brand’s promotional content, today has seen the 36-year-old switch things up. Carrie has appeared in an Instagram story posted by the company, with the star seen in full workout mode as she sweated it out with a trainer.

The gym-set video wasn’t a lengthy one, but it more than did the trick for showcasing this blonde’s steely strength, killer endurance, and the massive reminder that this girl’s legs are the best in the business. Carrie appeared lying on her back for the majority of the footage, although her raised legs did showcase some serious power as she engaged in a set of crunches with a weight. As to the outfit, well, it was a knockout look. Carrie was rocking a tiny pair of patterned shorts in bright black, white, and pink, with a pink-colored tank matching them perfectly.

Interest in Carrie’s post-baby body seems to have turned from mild curiosity to full-blown frenzy. The star welcomed her second son Jacob in January, although fans seem to think that Carrie has pinged back into shape with mind-blowing speed. The star’s super-fit body may be the primary reason why Calia by Carrie is so successful.

Carrie has mentioned her status as a mother of two in terms of fitness. Earlier this year, an event celebrating the brand in The Hamptons offered Carrie a chance to speak for herself, as PopSugar reports.

“Now, obviously, I have two kids and a tour and we’re doing things like Calia — it is a bit more of a challenge to work things in,” the star admitted.

Loading...

“I try to make the most of my time. I have changed my focus. Instead of just trying to get those external results that I wanted, my goals have changed. I want to be stronger, I want to live longer; those are the things that I want now other than just, ‘I want to fit into that,'” she added.

Whatever the motives behind the star’s routines, it looks like the results are more than working.