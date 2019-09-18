‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting Clues: Mishael Morgan And Christel Khalil Together On Set

For months now The Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors have included Mishael Morgan’s character Hilary Curtis Winters who passed away last year after a car crash. Hilary returned several times and appeared to Devon as a ghost as he and Elena started their relationship.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Cane Ashby actor Daniel Goddard delighted viewers with an Instagram video of himself in the parking lot at CBS Television City. He showed his name on a parking place, and next to his space, he filmed Lily Winters actress Christel Khalil’s parking slot, which sent fans into an excited uproar about the possibility of Lily returning to Genoa City.

Today, Morgan took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Khalil. The duo hugged with their faces touching, and they each sported a beautiful smile. Morgan revealed that she had traveled to Los Angeles and back to Toronto with the actress, whom she called her best friend. Also, both Khalil and Morgan posted a picture of themselves out to dinner with several of their Y&R castmate Bryton James, who portrays Devon Hamilton Winters on the show. Morgan revealed that sometimes she had to get crazy, especially now that she’s the mother of two. However, Khalil named the group the A Team.

“The two of you work so well together,” a fan commented.

“I’m glad you’re gonna be back girl. Missed you,” replied another Y&R viewer.

“Are you coming back on Y&R? It’s not the same without you…” another asked.

It turns out that several from the Y&R cast gathered on Monday and got dressed in black with their best hair and makeup for the cast picture and CBS Daytime’s press day.

Goddard posted a video of Khalil getting the glam treatment backstage, and in the background sat Elizabeth Hendrickson, how portrays Chloe, and Michelle Stafford, who brings Phyllis to life in Genoa City. It looks like nearly everybody associated with the show gathered on Monday to participate in the epic photo experience. Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and Sasha Calle (Lola) both shared behind the scenes clips in their Instagram stories of several of the cast decked out in their finest black-tie evening wear for the special occasion.

For now, there is no official confirmation that either Lily or Hilary, or a Hilary look alike, will be back in storylines anytime soon. However, their inclusion in the photo certainly gives fans hope that they may pop up in Genoa City sometime in the near future.