WWE News: Huge Matches Announced For ‘Hell In A Cell’

This past Sunday, WWE’s title-holders defended their prized belts at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Some titles changed hands, but the majority were retained by the champs going in. The show didn’t offer much in the way of surprises, but it did manage to advance some storylines as the company heads into Hell in a Cell in October.

Some incidents which took place during the show more or less confirmed a couple of matches at the upcoming show. In the world of pro wrestling, however, storylines can be dropped and changed in an instant. Going into Hell in a Cell, though, we can expect to see two matches take place that won’t surprise any fans.

WWE reports that Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch will once again compete against each other for the Raw Women’s Championship. The pair fought at Clash of Champions, only for the match to end prematurely after Lynch got disqualified after following her attack on the challenger with a steel chair.

In addition to the women’s bout, Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Championship against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Wyatt challenged the winner of Rollins and Braun Strowman on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, essentially confirming that he was next in line for a shot at the championship. However, if he hadn’t already made his intentions clear, he did when he attacked “The Beast Slayer” after he successfully defended his title at the recent event.

According to Meltzer, both of these contests will also be Cell matches. These gimmick matches are usually reserved for major championship bouts and personal rivalries. In the case of Rollins and Lynch, as well as Wyatt and Rollins, their current feuds are being set up to require a blowoff match type of this kind.

In regards to the planned Universal Championship match, Rollins and Wyatt might also be joined by a third party. As The Inquisitr recently reported, WWE has reportedly toyed with the idea of adding Braun Strowman to proceedings to make it a triple threat match. Strowman has a unique history with both Rollins and Wyatt, so his inclusion would certainly add an interesting dynamic to their storyline.

At the same time, Strowman was definitively defeated by Rollins at Clash of Champions and hasn’t done much to earn another opportunity at the time of this writing. Wyatt, meanwhile, has been the hottest act on Monday Night Raw since making his epic comeback just before this year’s SummerSlam.