Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Almost Spills Out Of Tiny Crochet Bikini Top, Instagram Goes Wild

Cuban fitness model Aylen Alvarez stirred up a frenzy in her 3.4-million-strong Instagram fanbase on Wednesday when she posted a photo of herself rocking a tiny, colorful crochet bikini top and matching mini-skirt. The top does a lot to accentuate model’s extremely curvy upper body and the eye-catching scalloped pattern on the skirt skims over her hips, emphasizing her hourglass figure.

In the comments fans gave Aylen glowing reviews for the beauty she’s showcasing in the photo.

“You seem the most beautiful angel in paradise, always with that cheerful and confident attitude,” one fan wrote.

“Dang your skin is everything and you’re so beautiful gosh,” another gushed.

“What a woman,” a third wrote before adding a heart eyes emoji to their comment.

“Gorgeous as usual,” a fourth commented.

In the caption, Aylen revealed that the outfit was from Fashion Nova. Although she didn’t reveal the name of the design, a look at their website reveals that it’s actually called the “Ariel Crotchet Skirt.” It currently retails for $49.99 on the brand’s website.

Aylen has been posting lots of photos from South America of late. According to the go-tag on her most recent post she was in Iquitos, Peru when the photo was uploaded and the background behind her looks lush, green and tropical.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, in one of her earlier photos from Peru, she wears a bikini top that seemed to struggle to contain her cleavage and tiny bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. It also showcases the work the fitness influencer has put in at the gym since it’s hard to ignore her well-defined abs in the photo.

The post has racked up over 50,000 views and over 800 comments since it was posted. And some of those comments have come from other models.

“Sooo perfect bby,” wrote Isreali fitness sensation, Avital Cohen. Aylen noticed the comment and replied with some appreciative emojis.

Loading...

Although she’s become known for her seductive NSFW content in which she shows off her voluptuous body, Aylen recently discussed a serious issue on her Instagram page: the destruction of the Amazon rainforest. The geotag on the post indicates that she was touring the Peruvian Amazon when the photo was taken and she’s standing on top of a boat in the shot.

In the caption, she urged her followers to consider restricting their beef and dairy consumption in order to help reduce the deforestation of the Amazon due to commercial farming.

“You will likely see an improvement in your health after a month, and your conscience will be lighter knowing that you are doing your part to help the environment and animals. #SaveTheAmazon” she wrote.