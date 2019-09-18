Tomi Lahren Says Hollywood Is Unfamiliar With ‘Personal Accountability And Personal Responsibility’

Conservative firebrand and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren recently joined Fox & Friends to discuss the college admissions scandal, which involved many high-profile people bribing several top universities to accept their children. Per Fox News, Lahren spoke about actress Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced to 14 days in jail last week, as well as Fuller House star Lori Loughlin’s alleged panic following Huffman’s sentence.

According to Lahren, the judge should set an example with Loughlin to show that “no one is above the law.”

“I don’t know why she’s panicking, because felicity Huffman plead guilty and she got 14 days in prison, which because of California’s policies…it’s likely going to be reduced to far less than that — and especially in Lori’s case because she lives in California, it’s definitely going to be reduced to much less than that if she is in fact, charged, convicted.”

Lahren added that the Hollywood community is not familiar with “personal accountability and personal responsibility.”

In addition to jail time, Desperate Housewives star Huffman was sentenced to a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. She confessed to bribing an admissions consultant to correct her older daughter’s SAT answers and ultimately pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. As for Loughlin, she is accused of bribing William “Rick” Singer — the alleged mastermind behind the admissions scandal — to ensure that her daughters were admitted to the University of Southern California’s crew team despite their lack of rowing experience.

I’ll see you at @Politicon in Nashville October 26th @NashvilleMCC and i expect conservatives to show up and speak up! It’s our year #Politicon2019 pic.twitter.com/ok0QgWP7mz — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 10, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lahren is known for her outspoken and often controversial views. She recently made comments during a conversation on the Second Amendment that appeared to suggest Americans be ready to shoot immigrants at the border. However, Lahren quickly clarified her comments and apologized, claiming that she was not trying to advocate for violence against another person — regardless of their country of origin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lahren’s pro-choice beliefs led to her removal as a host from conservative network The Blaze. She revealed her beliefs on The View and defended them on Twitter not long after once the backlash from the right began to hit.

“I have moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I’m human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker.”

In response, The Blaze chief Glenn Beck questioned Lahren’s intellectual honestly and suggested that she isn’t a hypocrite for wanting the government to “protect life of the unborn” even if she holds a belief in limited government.