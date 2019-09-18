Hannah Palmer Spills Out Of Dangerously High-Cut Red Swimsuit

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer has given her followers plenty to get excited about this summer. The beauty has posed in a variety of clothing that show off her curvy figure, but her favorite piece of apparel seems to be swimwear. On Wednesday, she updated her Instagram account with a snap that showed her wearing a sexy bathing suit that left little to the imagination.

In the post, Hannah was posing on her side, sitting on a rug. She wore a red one piece with a plunging neckline and incredibly high-cut legs. The suit beckoned back to the swimsuits that the actresses wore on the 90s hit television show Baywatch. The skimpy suit showed off the beauty’s cleavage and hardly kept her chest contained. Also on display was Hannah’s toned thighs. The high cut legs, which went all the way up the Hannah’s waist, emphasized her shapely hips.

Hannah looked stunning as she gave the camera serious look. Se leaned one on hand while her other hand was in her hair. She wore a face full of makeup with dark brows and a daring red color on her lips. Her blond hair fell in loose curls around her shoulders. She kept her accessories to a minimum and only wore a watch.

In the post’s caption, she left a kiss emoji –a simple message that got her fans’ attention. Many fans commented with a kiss emoji, while others thought fire emoji would be more appropriate. Other followers were more expressive with their comments.

“You are spilling out… and I like it!” one excited admirer wrote.

“Baywatch eat your heart out,” said another fan.

One follower told Hannah she would have been amazing on Baywatch, while another told her she was killing it in the snap.

“Absolute goddess!” one follower commented.

One fan told Hannah that she could make a trash bag look sexy.

That could be the case. It seems that Hannah manages to look fantastic in everything she wears. This summer has seen her wearing some alluring outfits ranging from sultry dresses to flirty shorts. However, it seems as though the stunner prefers to be in a bikini.

When Hannah models one-piece bathing suits like she did on Wednesday, she still looks as gorgeous as she ever has. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently rocked a one-piece thong bathing suit.

Fans wanting to keep up with Hannah can follow her Instagram account.