Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Major Cleavage & Toned Abs In Barely-There Sports Bra

The actress stunned in her workout gear.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez was spotted flaunting her famous figure in super tight workout gear after a yoga class, reports The Daily Mail. The Hustlers star was photographed outside of a Miami gym, wearing a plunging blue sports bra and matching leggings from Niyama Sol. The 50-year-old showed off her incredible abs, ample cleavage, and perky derriere in the revealing outfit. She paired the sporty look with aviator sunglasses, a white leather bag, and white tennis shoes. She pulled back her highlighted hair in a bun and opted to forgo makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The stunner was accompanied by her fiance Alex Rodriguez. Alex kept it casual in a black T-shirt and black track pants. He carried his Nike sneakers in his hands as he walked out to the parking lot.

As reported by The Inquisitr, it seems that J.Lo enjoys working out with her man. In August, the former Yankee star documented the couple’s intense workout routine in a video on his YouTube channel. The “Jenny from the Block” singer broke a serious sweat in a Dallas gym, just a few hours before performing at her concert that night. The Selena star sported a cream-colored sports bra and coordinating leggings. Again her taut stomach and enviable curves were on full display. Throughout the video, Jennifer showed how she maintains her toned body by doing weighted rows and crunches.

The diva seems to be fitter than ever. This may have something to do with her physically demanding role of the stripper Ramona in her latest film, Hustlers.

The Daily Mail noted the mother-of-two stated that she found pole dancing to be extremely difficult in Making of Hustlers: Conquering the Pole, a behind-the-scenes documentary.

“It’s rough on your body. It’s real acrobatics, but I’m just trying to learn the mechanics right now,” explained J.Lo. “Strippers have lots of time to practice. They’re there every night… So they start learning little by little, but we have to do a crash course.”

In July, the film’s director Lorene Scafaria told Vulture that Jennifer trained intensely for the film.

“She’s obviously such an unbelievable dancer, but she trained so hard-core for this” explained the director. “Pole dancing is not like anything else. It required muscles you don’t know you have. So we did treat it a little bit like a sports movie in that way.”

Loading...

Lorene added that J.Lo and A-Rod even went to a strip club together for research purposes.

To see more of Jennifer, be sure to watch Hustlers in theaters now.