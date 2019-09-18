Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Post-Weight Loss Curves During Instagram Fashion Show

Kelly Clarkson has been showing off her slimmer figure as of late, and her fans are absolutely loving it. This week was much of the same as she shared a slideshow of photos from all of the looks she wore on her talk show last week, flaunting her figure in a makeshift Instagram fashion show.

In the first photo, Kelly went dark, sporting an all-black ensemble that consisted of a form-fitting dress that flaunted her curves, and adding a black belt that cinched her waist. She paired the look with some black pointed-toe boots and large hoop earrings.

In the second photo, The Voice coach wore a burgundy velvet wraparound dress that put her hourglass figure on full display. The garment was perfect for fall, and Kelly jazzed it up by adding some knee-high black boots, dark nail polish, and rings on her fingers.

In the third photo, Kelly wore a tight pink dress that The Inquisitr reports has been seen on her social media in the past. She added metallic shoes and a large belt.

The final photo showcased Clarkson in a blue jumpsuit ensemble. The bottoms were wide-legged, and the matching top boasted short sleeves and another cinched waist.

Kelly had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle in the photo and added a full face of makeup as well. Clarkson’s glam look consisted of long, dark lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a red glossy lip. She also rocked more hoops in her ears.

Of course, Kelly’s fans couldn’t get enough of her gorgeous looks and took to the comment section of the photos to let her know about it.

“Giirlll you looked AMAZING every single day!!!!!!!” one follower gushed.

“Gorgeous in MY FAVORITE COLOR,” another excited fans stated.

“OMG jumpsuit it is…” another social media user wrote of Kelly’s fashion choices for the week.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, not all of the comments Clarkson receives on social media are so nice. Recently, Kelly opened up about the body shamers, and how it can impact her fans.

“When it comes to body shaming, I mean, it’s the worst feeling in the world for people to come up at meet and greets and say ‘Oh my god, wait, if they think that you’re huge than what do they think of me? Because I’m bigger that you.’ That’s the part that breaks my heart. Because it’s like… screw ’em! Who cares what they think? Are you happy with you? That is the point,” Kelly Clarkson told Daily Mail on the issue.