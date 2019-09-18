Canadian ‘Playboy’ Bombshell Khloe Terae Opens Legs Wide In Racy Swimsuit

Khloe Terae is heating up Instagram right in the middle of the week. On Wednesday, the Canadian Playboy bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a rather eye-popping series of snapshots in which she struck a sexy pose while wearing a skimpy swimsuit that was bound to set pulses everywhere racing.

For the photos, Terae is sitting on a flight of whitewashed stairs with no rail, which allows the model to sit with one of her legs on the side wall. The blond bombshell has her legs spread open wide on either side, showing off quite a lot of skin. As racy as the pose is, the photo is still very tasteful, which is a testament to the photographer’s skill. As suggested by the tag Terae includes with the post, the man behind the camera is Renat Buts.

The photo shoot was captured in Santorini, Greece, according to the geotag added to the post, which is known for this whitewashed type of architecture. Terae is rocking a white one-piece bathing suit, which features high-cut legs that come up high onto her waist, leaving her hips fully on display. The suit also features a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her busty cleavage front and center. As per the tag included with the photo, the suit is courtesy of Alt Swim.

Completing her sultry look, the model wears a headband displaying patterns in white, navy blue and straw yellow. Her blonde hair is pulled back into a low, sophisticated knot. The subsequent photos of the slideshow sees the model in the same outfit and location, though she is striking different poses.

The post — which Terae shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 3,700 in just about an hour since being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 110 comments, suggesting that the interactions will continue to pour in.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the blonde bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo shoot.

“Wooow gorgeous photos,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Wow. These are incredible,” another user raved.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, Terae is no stranger to sharing sultry swimsuit photos on Instagram. One of those instances includes a recent post in which she rocks a leopard-print bikini.