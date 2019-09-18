Leaked iPad Pro 2019 Photos Reveal Triple Camera Rig Similar To iPhone 11

Apple’s upcoming 2019 iPad Pro is very likely to ship with a triple camera setup similar to that seen on the iPhone 11, according to reliable Apple tipster Sonny Dickson, who posted the news on his blog sonnydickson.com. The unveiling of this year’s model of Apple’s flagship tablet is rumored to be taking place sometime in October, leaving some fans disappointed as many were expecting to see it alongside the iPhone 11 launch that took place earlier this month.

Dickson points out that one difference in the mock-up image he received is that it does not have the same glass finish over the lenses that we see in the iPhone 11, but it’s unknown at this stage whether or not this indicates a difference in the hardware or if it’s simply been omitted in the mock-up. Dickson shares his take on Apple’s thought process with the potential camera hardware updates.

“The hardware is extremely similar to what is featured on the iPhone 11 Pro, and is expected to offer the same benefits to creative video professionals. The design is a nod to Apple’s intent to offer pro users of the iPad a device on which they can comfortably shoot and edit 4K quality video all from one device, offering the freedom to take their setups on the go without a bundle of extra hardware attached to a Mac.”

Featuring some impressive capabilities and certainly the most and advanced smartphone camera released to date, it will be interesting to see the kind of work that will be possible on the 2019 iPad Pro with its extra processing power and larger screen. The cameras should be at least as powerful as those on the iPhone 11, the specs of which are below.

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max 5.8” and 6.5” new OLEDs

4 matte textured glass finishes

Triple cameras: Normal, ultrawide, telephoto

A13 Bionic

4-5 hours more battery

18-watt fast charger included

Night mode camera

FaceID from ”greater angles” 11 Pro: $999

11 Pro Max: $1099 pic.twitter.com/p2dQaS67sp — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 10, 2019

The news backs up rumors published on Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara toward the beginning of August that it had heard from sources that are monitoring Apple’s supply chain. The publication claimed that there were diagrams and related accessories “floating around” that pointed to a triple camera design, but didn’t specify whether or not the accessories were made by Apple or are from third-party manufacturers.

Considering that Apple hasn’t launched an iPad with even a dual camera lens — let alone a triple — it would be a significant upgrade to the tablet. Add the fact that The Inquisitr recently covered fresh evidence that Apple’s interest in augmented reality is still alive and well, it does make sense that more attention would be put into imaging hardware on newer products.