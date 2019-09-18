Al Roker Shares Hip Replacement Update From Hospital, Calls Surgery A ‘Success’

Roker had fans worried following a Tuesday announcement, but he shared news from his hospital bed in an Instagram video Wednesday.

One of America’s favorite morning television weathermen sent his fan into a panic when he announced on Tuesday that he was to undergo a total hip replacement on Tuesday, but Al Roker seems to be doing well according to a post-surgery Instagram post the TODAY show host made.

The popular television personality, who became the regular weather host on TODAY in 1996 when longtime weatherman Willard Scott retired, announced the news on Tuesday’s broadcast of TODAY. Roker told the audience that his left hip had been deteriorating for about three months, which led him to decide to get surgery.

Roker has not told his followers just exactly when he plans to be back on TODAY, but he said he hoped he would only be absent from the popular NBC morning program in less than two weeks.

Roker took to Instagram to update fans following his Wednesday morning procedure.

“Well, I’m up. It’s almost 1:00 I went it at about – I think – 8:30 and here ya go,” Roker said, in the Instagram selfie video posted Wednesday afternoon. “My [physical therapy] folks just came in. Hopefully in a little bit I’m going to get up for the first time, but thanks for all the well wishes. I appreciate it, and here we go! Road to recovery, baby.”

And, speaking of roads, Roker pointed his front-facing camera out his hospital window to give his Instagram followers a view of the road below. Roker joked that the packed street below, FDR Drive, was moving at typical speeds, which was rare for the Manhattan street.

“One of the few times I’m not on the FDR, and it’s moving fine,” the TODAY host joked. “Dang!”

As The Inquisitr previously shared, the popular TODAY anchor received an emotional surprise from his friends and family on the show to celebrate his 65th birthday last month. The TODAY team celebrated by airing a video a few days before the 65-year-old weatherman turned his current age, which featured well wishes from his colleagues and family members.

On Instagram Wednesday, Roker’s many followers and fans were relieved to hear that his hip replacement surgery was, so far, a success, and they wished him well on his road to recovery.

“Happy it’s over,” one Instagram user commented. “Speedy recovery wishes!”

Many others shared her wishes for Roker’s healing.

Loading...

Other users warned the chipper weatherman to be careful with his new hip, and directed him to make sure he took his time in recovering.

“Take it easy Mr. Roker, an Instagram user wrote. “A coworker of mine had it done and wasn’t careful and threw out his hip and was on the floor for about an hour before he could get somebody to call an ambulance for him.”

Roker has been on TODAY longer than any of his other current co-hosts. He provides weather updates on the show’s first two hours, anchored by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, and co-hosts the show’s third hour alongside Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, and fellow TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer.