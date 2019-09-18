Demi Rose Bursts Out Of Goddess Bikini With A Red Flower In Her Hair

Demi Rose can be girly when she wants to be. The British model and social media sensation seems to fly the flag for femininity overall with those killer curves, although it looks like today has seen the 24-year-old inject that vibe into her look. The star had delivered hints of swimwear underneath a sheer jacket for her Tuesday Instagram update, per The Inquisitr, but today is seeing the brunette showcase her curves to the max. The star has delivered a stunning update ticking boxes for color, beach life, and bikinis – what more could her fans ask for.

Demi’s photo today came straight from sands. As to which beach Demi was lying on, that wasn’t clarified: the model’s geo-tag amusingly referred to the location as “Demiland,” although that probably rolled just fine for her followers. The sun-drenched snap showed the model photographed full length, with a relaxed pose sending out the carefree vibe that Demi is so adored for.

As to today’s bikini, it was definitely a goddess-like one. The red two-piece was an unusual one by virtue of frilly details around the shoulder and hoop elements near the waist, but it worked for flaunting the model’s sensational body. Fans saw Demi’s super-curvy hips and thighs, her flat stomach, plus the famous cleavage that is the star’s signature finish. The bold red hues from the swimwear came matched by an adorable flower worn in Demi’s hair.

Demi delivered a beautiful smile, a healthy glow, plus a reminder of just why she recently hit 10 million followers on Instagram.

The update appeared to prove a massive hit in very little time, racking up over 37,000 likes in just ten minutes. Then again, given that Demi’s following has jumped up by 200,000 since she celebrated hitting 10 million followers on September 9, the engagement is of little surprise. Demi did mark the achievement, with a sensual lingerie shot in black-and-white accompanied by a gushing caption thanking her fans. The Instagram post appeared to see the model hugely grateful for the support she’s received.

“I can’t believe I have reached 10 million supporters! I love you guys. Whether you know my story or you don’t, I appreciate all your love and your kind words. You lift me up and I want to lift you up just as much. Slowly but surely I’m getting stronger and becoming the person I’m meant to be. Time is a healer and I’m being patient with myself. I’d love to help and inspire you all more. All you can do is do your best, at your own pace. Wishing you all lots of blessings and thank you.”

