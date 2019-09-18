Asia Argento Makes Shocking Return To Instagram, Blonde And In A Bikini At Age 43

The Italian star is unrecognizable as she flaunts her ripped body in a new photo.

Asia Argento is nearly unrecognizable in a new Instagram photo.

The controversial Italian actress and singer, 43, broke a four-month social media hiatus when she posed in a black bikini in a new photo posted to the platform. Argento flexed her impressive muscles as she showed off her buff body and toned abs, with her stomach, chest, arm and leg tattoos blazing. The actress also debuted a surprising blonde hair color, and she smiled boldly at the camera as she stood on rocks by a body of water.

The post included a caption written in Italian. Yahoo Entertainment translated the message.

“I’m back, stronger than before.”

It was followed by a series of hashtags, including one that reads, “She never lost her hardcore.”

The post is Argento’s first since May. She is no longer on Twitter.

Followers hit the comments section to welcome Argento back to the world of social media and to remark on her empowering photo and caption.

“The Queen is back,” wrote one follower.

“With strength they don’t know,” added another fan.

“Oh how lovely to see you back and doing well!” wrote another. “You look smashing! Would you check out That BOD?”

You can see Asia Argento’s new bikini photo below.

The surprising new photo comes nearly two years ago to the day that Argento showed off her ripped body along with then-boyfriend Anthony Bourdain as the two vacationed in Italy a few months after they started dating.

In September 2017, Us Weekly posted photos of the two stars as they flaunted their six-pack abs while wearing swimsuits. Asia showed off her toned body while wearing a white-and-gold striped bikini as the couple lounged by a pool.

Argento’s social media return comes after a tumultuous few years that began with her public sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, as reported by The Inquisitr. Soon after, she suffered the devastating loss of Bourdain to suicide. Argento was later accused of the sexual assault of Jimmy Bennett, an underage actor she previously worked with, which resulted in her termination as a judge from X Factor Italy. The actress staunchly denied the allegations made by Bennett.

While she hasn’t been seen on social media in months, in January, Argento was featured in one of the shows at Paris Fashion Week. The Diamond 13 actress wore a white satin, winged dress as she walked the runway for Antonio Grimaldi’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection, according to People magazine.