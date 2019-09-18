Jessica Jaymes Dead, Adult Film Star’s Sudden Death Believed To Be From Natural Causes

Adult film actress Jessica Jaymes has died at the age of 43. Jaymes, whose real name was Jessica Michael Redding, reportedly died on Tuesday in her California home.

TMZ details that Jaymes was found unconscious in her San Fernando Valley home on Tuesday afternoon. Apparently, a friend had gone to the home to check on Jessica after he had not heard from her for some time. Emergency personnel was immediately called, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to The Blast, the unnamed friend who checked on Jaymes and found her unconscious was her ex-husband. He seemingly had not heard from her in a few days and became concerned about her well-being.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is investigating Jaymes’ death, and it seems she had a history of seizures. Fox News details that the emergency call suggested that Jessica had experienced a cardiac arrest. Apparently nothing seemed out of place when emergency personnel arrived at Jessica’s San Fernando Valley home, although some prescription drugs were found.

Jaymes first started doing soft porn in 2002 and she became a break-out star after signing with Hustler in 2004. Jessica went on to star in more than 200 porn films and was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame last year.

In addition to her extensive adult film work, Jaymes went on to appear in a couple of episodes of the Showtime show Weeds at one point. She also joined the VH1 series Celebrity Rehab Sober House. Before jumping into the porn film business, Jessica taught fourth, fifth, and sixth grade.

Jessica’s stage name was reportedly the combination of her true first name and the first name of the man she was dating at the time she jumped into the world of adult films. She was the first contract model signed to Hustler Video and she later was a “Hustler Honey of the Year.” Jaymes was also the “Penthouse Pet of the Month” in August 2008.

The last time Jessica posted on Instagram was about a week ago. She noted that she had taken a little vacation for a couple of days and she apologized to everybody for being away from social media.

A number of Jaymes’ fans had commented on the photo when it was originally posted, noting how much they loved her. Now, many are commenting in the wake of learning she has died.

Jessica seemingly remained connected to those in the adult film industry up until her death. In contrast, former adult film star Jenna Jameson has done her best to put those days behind her.

Jenna and Jessica crossed paths in the porn industry at times, appearing in at least one project together. These days, as The Inquisitr recently noted, Jameson has been focusing on life in Hawaii and inspiring her social media followers to get healthier.

Additional details regarding Jessica Jaymes’ death should emerge in the days ahead as the investigation into her passing continues.