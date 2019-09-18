Australian Bombshell Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Killer Body & Bare Face In Stunning New Shots

Georgia Gibbs is running around barefaced in a tiny bikini in one of her favorite countries. The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is gracing her Instagram fans’ feed with snippets of her adventure as she asks them to guess where she is. On Tuesday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share snapshots of herself in a tiny bikini that puts her perfect physique on full display, while proudly showing her makeup-free face.
In the first shot, Gibbs is standing on a beach as she holds a towel at 6 a.m., according to her caption. The model is rocking a black two-piece bikini that boasts a triangle top with thick straps that tie up behind her neck, while the bras press up against her chest, helping accentuate her cleavage. The bikini top has frilly details below the top’s triangle, in addition to tying in the front into a bow that dangles onto her stomach, giving the suit a romantic touch.
Gibbs teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with straps featuring the same frilly details at the top while sitting high on her sides and lower at the front. This style of bikini bottoms help showcase Gibbs’ full hips while contrasting them with her slender midsection.
According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Kasakai Swimwear, a Los Angeles-based brand. As of the time of this writing, the post — which Gibbs shared with her almost 700,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 19,000 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upward of 230 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the blond Aussie took to the comments section to praise her beauty and also to try to guess where she was.
One user managed to guess that the model was in Italy, which proved to be the right answer. Outside of that, compliments and emoji pour in.
“Stunning and radiating such amazing vibes,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a red heart and a fairy emoji.
“You are seriously so pretty omg,” another one chimed in, adding a star-struck emoji after the words.
While Gibbs’ makeup-free face doesn’t show it, the model has previously opened up about struggling with severe acne, as The Inquisitr has reported. Late last year, the model addressed her issues on her Instagram, sharing the hardships and tips for dealing with the issue.
What do you see? Now zoom in on my cheek (not my ass cheeks ????) You may have noticed I’ve been a little less active and you may have seen my Instagram story sharing my skin situation with you all as I try to be as real and authentic with you as I can because I believe that’s what draws us closer and bridges the gap between life comparisons to social media and reality. I’ve been diagnosed with an auto immune issue, that from the outside looks like a rash over my face but on the inside makes me feel pretty average! (And to be honest the hateful messages “ew, don’t show us that again” & “how are you body positive, you have an eating disorder” aren’t serving anyone, let’s all try to be a little kinder and more loving you never know where someone else’s head is at.. & KINDNESS IS FREEEE ????) Do you know what could have prevented this? & this is WHY I’m sharing with YOU ❤️ Not letting anxiety get the better of me, not letting people who dont reciprocate the love I give to them weigh me down, not letting stress get out of hand but most of all, just PAUSE, taking a breathe and putting me and my health first. So, I’ve taken some time off to focus on me and my wellbeing. I’m so grateful for my agents and clients who have been nothing but supportive. Sometimes we spend so long fixing others we forget to fix ourselves.. So, lets focus on training our BRAINS, not just our body, practice saying no more often and I’m going to engage with you guys in the most authentic way I can because whatever you’re dealing with I guarantee other people on here are too! Remember; Instagram is a ‘highlight reel’ and your appearance DOES NOT define you. #SelfCareIsEssential #BringYourOwnSunshine ????☀️ & Thank you @peninsulahotsprings for bringing us back to nature and providing us with relaxation & complete peace today. ????