Navy Confirms UFO Videos Shot By Pilots Are Real And Shouldn’t Have Been Released To Public

A U.S. Navy official confirmed on Wednesday that video footage of naval pilots supposedly capturing UFOs on their cameras is real, HuffPost reports. And at least one former military analyst is suggesting that these sightings are evidence that “we may not be alone.”

At this point it bears noting that the word “UFO” probably doesn’t mean what you think it means. Colloquially, “UFO” has come to be synonymous with “alien spacecraft.” But what it literally means is “Unidentified Flying Object.” And indeed, military and commercial pilots all over the world spot “UFOs” every day. However, the vast majority of those UFOs are later identified.

Some, however, are not. Just ask Joseph Gradisher, spokesperson for the deputy chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare who, by the way, prefers the more military-sounding “unidentified aerial phenomena.” He confirms that several bits of video that have been released to the public — without authorization — confirm that naval pilots have encountered multiple “unidentified aerial phenomena” over the years, and for which more mundane explanations, such as a bright planet or a civilian drone, don’t add up.

In 2018, the videos were leaked to the To The Stars Academy Of Arts And Science, a private research and media firm co-founded by Blink 182 rocker Tom DeLonge. The videos caused something of a stir at the time, particularly within the UFO community, although the military was largely silent.

In one video taken off the coast of California, called the “Tic Tac” video because the pilots spotted an object that somewhat resembled the candy, a craft appears to descend from approximately 60,000 feet to just over 50 feet in a matter of seconds, something that is impossible for any known civilian or military aircraft on Earth. A pilot who observed that craft said that, while it was over the water, it created a “disturbance” above the waves that was the size of a football field.

In another video, captured off Virginia Beach in 2014, a naval aircraft almost collided with an unidentified craft.

Luis Elizondo, a former military intelligence official, said in 2017 that all of this is pretty solid evidence that aliens have tried to visit us.

“My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone.”

As it turns out, though, many Americans aren’t convinced that alien spacecraft are attempting to visit us. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, approximately one-third of Americans genuinely believe that extraterrestrial intelligence has attempted to contact us.