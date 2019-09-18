Kevin Spacey Accuser Reportedly Dies In Midst Of Actor’s ‘Most Significant’ Sexual Assault Lawsuit

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an anonymous massage therapist suing Kevin Spacey as “John Doe” has died. The individual reportedly filed claims in September 2018 and alleged that Spacey forced him to grab his genitals twice during a massage. The incident allegedly took place two years before the filing at a private Malibu resident and in May, a federal judge allowed the case to proceed. Interestingly, Spacey objected to the judge’s decision on account that the individual’s identity was being protected.

The death comes just one month after both parties came to a plan to proceed with the lawsuit, which was to move into a seven- to 11-day trial.

Spacey has been accused of sexual assault against multiple individuals, and The Hollywood Reporter reports that the “John Doe” lawsuit was set to be his “most significant legal situation.” The plaintiff’s lawyers filed a joint report in August revealing that two other masseurs alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted them and expressed “concern for their safety and/or do not want their names revealed publicly in the media.”

Per The Inquisitr, Spacey had another case of good luck when a man who accused him of sexual assault exercised his Fifth Amendment right on the witness stand, prompting prosecutors to drop the case. Before the controversial pre-trial hearing, the victim accused Spacey of purchasing him alcohol at a Nantucket bar and then groping him. If Spacey was convicted of the charges, he would have faced five years and prison. Curiously, the accuser’s cell phone ⁠— which allegedly contained incriminated evidence against Spacey ⁠— went mysteriously missing before the pre-trial hearing.

As for the recent “John Doe” case, it may still continue, although the heirs of the lawsuit would have to identify the deceased following approval of administering his estate in probate court.

Spacey was also accused of making sexual advances on actor Anthony Rapp when he was 26 and Rapp was 14. In response, The Washington Post reports that Spacey claimed he had no recollection of the encounter. However, Spacey said that if he was sorry if he did make such advances.

Rapp claimed to have told friends about the encounter for years afterward and suggested he made the decision to come out at least partly for the benefit of other victims of sexual assault.