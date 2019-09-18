Sara Underwood Sizzles In White Floral Mini Dress On Vacation In Utah

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood is accustomed to tantalizing her 9.2 million Instagram followers with sizzling shots of her curvy body. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blonde bombshell shared a snap of herself in a tiny bikini as she got wet in an outdoor shower. The bikini barely covered her ample assets, and fans lost their minds over the shot.

In her most recent post, Underwood opted to showcase a sweeter side of her style with a dress from the retailer Pretty Little Thing. Underwood called the look a “perfect summer dress” in the caption of her post, and also highlighted the gorgeous scenery in Utah. Underwood loves to pack her bags and hit the road. While she spends a lot of her time in the Pacific Northwest working on a cabin-building project with her partner, Jacob Witzling, she also finds time to see other states and natural beauties.

She shared a double Instagram update that highlighted the dress, which had plenty of interesting details. The dress had a square neckline that showed off Underwood’s collar bones but kept her cleavage mostly hidden. The look had long sleeves with a ruffled detail at the wrist and a slight puff at the shoulder. A band of fabric created a defined waist that accentuated the bombshell’s hourglass figure, and the length of the dress was short enough to showcase plenty of her toned legs.

Underwood shared one snap in which she stood with a lot of the red rock formations visible behind her, turning her head and sending her hair flying. The second snap was cropped more closely and featured a smiling Underwood with her signature blonde wavy hairstyle.

Her followers loved the vacation snap, which received over 19,000 likes within just one hour. While the look wasn’t as scandalous as many that Underwood typically rocks for her followers, fans still left plenty of praise in the comments section of the post.

“You are such a babe!!” one fan commented.

Another said, “I’m having a love affair with your dress!!”

“Gorgeous as always,” said another follower.

One fan couldn’t get enough of Underwood’s sweet smile.

“Absolutely love that smile on the second picture.”

Another follower simply stated, “you look exquisite today.”

Underwood hasn’t clarified how long she’ll be on the road, but she has been keeping her followers updated by sharing stunning selfies.

The first stop on her road trip, as she revealed on Instagram, was Redwood National Park. The past few snaps she has shared have been from Utah. Followers will have to stay tuned to see where the blonde beauty is going next — or what other sexy shots she can capture in Utah.