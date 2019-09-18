Kate Upton Nearly Breaks The Internet In Stunning #WCW Post

Kate Upton’s new photo on Instagram is earning her rave reviews from her fans once again.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media are well aware, Upton regularly floors her fans in a number of sexy photos ranging from bikini clad shots to glam shots and even photos with her hubby, MLB star Justin Verlander. Last year, she didn’t post as frequently after giving birth to her first child. However, in recent weeks, the model has been back in full force, and she is sending her fans’ jaws to the floor.

In the most recent Instagram post that was shared for her legion of 6.1 million followers, Upton sizzles as she poses at the beach. The mother of one looks right into the camera for the photo, giving a big smile and flashing her pearly whites. Upton appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup in the shot, including eyeliner, mascara, brow gel, blush, and red lipstick.

She wears her long, blond locks down as they flow in the wind, and her amazing figure takes center stage in the shot in a light purple tank top that has some embroidered detail on it. In the caption of the photo, she tells her fans that the #WCW post is dedicated to all the strong women who inspire each other. In less than an hour of the image being live on her account, it earned Upton a ton of attention with over 30,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments.

Many fans took the post to let Upton know that she looks amazing while countless other raved over her body. A few other fans commented on the caption of the post, applauding Upton for being a strong woman herself.

“Most BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON EARTH,” one follower gushed.

“Awesome pic. Admire your such pretty look…” another chimed in with a series of emoji.

“You truly are inspiring. You’re not only beautiful on the outside but equally beautiful and strong on the outside. That my dear is awe inspiring in itself,” one more raved.

This summer, Upton seemed to be having a blast traveling around the country. As The Inquisitr shared, the model posted a sexy photo from Venice. In the gorgeous shot, Upton leaves little to be desired in a tiny white dress that fit her like a glove. The top of the NSFW outfit acted as a suit jacket, buttoning in the middle and showing off just a hint of cleavage for the camera. Her killer legs were also on display in the shot, and it earned her over 550 comments and 132,000 likes.