50 Cent Continues Feud With Lala Kent, Likens Her Appearance To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star James Kennedy

50 Cent mocked Lala Kent's appearance on Instagram.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson doesn’t seem to be stopping his feud with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent anytime soon.

On Wednesday, the rapper posted two images on his Instagram account. The first picture was a face morph of Lala and her co-star DJ James Kennedy. The second consisted of an up close photo of the SUR hostess getting a facial. In the caption, 50 Cent implied James and Lala were the same person. He then proceeded to refer to Lala as a “he.”

Fans seemed to have mixed feelings about the post.

Some were quick to mock Lala’s appearance.

“The more I see her, the more I see the resemblance of Chucky,” commented a fan.

“Even that dude is prettier,” said a different follower

Others, however, deemed 50 Cent to be a cyberbully and stated that he should be focusing his attention elsewhere.

“Dude you’re sitting around searching the internet for pics of her and wasting YOUR OWN ENERGY AND TIME on this! It looks like she won homie! Go outside homie,” chastised a commenter.

“Okay honestly I’m over this can you start bullying someone else?” question a different person.

“What are you being so hateful… it didn’t look good bullying a female on social media,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Just an hour after 50 cent uploaded the photos, Lala posted a picture of her and her dog, Lilly on Instagram.

Fans applauded the 29-year-old for staying strong despite 50 Cent’s constant criticism.

“You go girl! Stay strong through all the BS,” wrote a fan, adding a heart emoji.

“Love you Lala! Your strength is inspiring,” added another.

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has mocked Lala’s appearance. Yesterday, he likened the reality television star to the doll Annabelle from The Conjuring franchise.

“New Lala Kent doll limited edition, drunk puffy face…” he wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, Lala’s castmate, Jax Taylor, came to her defense and stated that she’s been sober for over a year.

Bravo noted that 50 cent first took issue with Lala and her fiance, Randall Emmett, in April after claiming Randall owed him $1 million. However, after the producer paid back the loan, the spat seemed to have subsided.

As reported by The Inquisitr, however, it seems that Lala reignited the feud after she brought up 50 Cent’s past comments during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Since the episodes aired on September 12, 50 Cent has been posting numerous pictures of the television personality on his Instagram account. In the captions, he has implied that The Row actress has a drug problem and continually calls her a “drunk.”