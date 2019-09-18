Christine Blasey Ford’s Friend, Leland Keyser, Was Reportedly Threatened To Support Brett Kavanaugh Accusation

The release of The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation reveals another alleged sexual assault accusation against Kavanaugh from Max Stier, who claims he witnessed the now-Supreme Court Justice expose himself to another female at a Yale party, renewing calls for his impeachment. But the book also reveals that the alleged victim didn’t recall the incident and refused to speak about it with the authors of the book, New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, igniting Republicans who believe that the move is yet another smear against Kavanaugh.

Per Mediaite, the controversial book reveals that Ford’s high school friend, Leland Keyser, questions Ford’s account of sexual assault at the hands of Kavanaugh.

“Those facts together I don’t recollect, and it just didn’t make any sense,” she said.

In addition, Keyser suggests that she was pressured by classmate Lucy Gonella and Ford’s friend Monica McLean to go along with Ford’s account of the story.

“I was told behind the scenes that certain things could spread about me if I didn’t comply. It would be impossible for me to be the only girl at a get-together with three guys, have [Ford] leave, and then not figure out how she’s getting home. I just really didn’t have confidence in the story.”

According to Pogrebin and Kelly, Keyser experienced struggles with alcohol and other substances, which might have affected her memory.

Leland Keyser adds that while Blasey Ford's version "just didn't make any sense" to her, she believes Blasey Ford is the victim of some kind of "trauma." pic.twitter.com/hpMPP4m4TV — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 17, 2019

Despite the controversy surrounding the new allegation, The Inquisitr reported that Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley recently introduced an impeachment resolution against Kavanaugh.

Loading...

“Sexual predators do not deserve a seat on the nation’s highest court, and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process set a dangerous precedent,” the resolution reads.

The path to impeachment for a Supreme Court Justice is similar to the process of impeaching a president. According to the Constitution, any member of the House of Representatives can introduce an article of impeachment to the floor. If the resolution is put to the vote and a simple majority votes Yes, the Justice is impeached and must face a trial in the Senate.

The news comes just as the House Judiciary Committee began an impeachment inquiry Tuesday to determine if Donald Trump committed impeachable conduct during Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States election. Per The Inquisitr, Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, testified before the committee and confirmed that Trump asked him to pressure Attorney General Jeff Sessions to limit the scope of Mueller’s investigation. Although Lewandowski claims he was never asked to do anything illegal, it didn’t stop many — including independent Justin Amash — from claiming that Lewandowski’s testimony all but confirmed that Trump committed impeachable offenses.