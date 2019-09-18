‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, September 19: Flo Plays On Wyatt’s Sympathy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 19 tease that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) may be down and out, but she has not given up on love. Fueled by her mother’s encouragement, Flo will make an earnest appeal to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), per She Knows Soaps.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) urged her daughter to fight for the man that she loves. Of course, Shauna is also the one who swore Flo to secrecy about the baby switch. She did not want Flo to lose everything on account of one bad decision that she made in her past. The irony is that Flo did lose everything and barely escaped a lengthy prison sentence.

It appears as if Flo doesn’t mind losing her place at the Forrester mansion, her job, or even her family as much as she hates losing Wyatt. She loves her high school sweetheart and thought that they would have a future together. But when Wyatt heard of her crimes against his family, he left her. Wyatt could not be with someone who had passed off a baby as her own for the sake of a friend. He had ended it with Flo, and this had devastated her.

Wyatt isn’t a man for moping around. As soon as he was finished with Flo, he went back to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). The redhead had told him that she had had her share of second chances, so she did not see a reason why he could not have one, too. Although nothing is official between them yet, it appears as if they will get back together.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally confronts Flo for her deceit. pic.twitter.com/FWfifpYzJh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2019

However, Flo won’t just give up Wyatt without a fight. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will make a final appeal to the love of her life. She will beg Wyatt for his forgiveness. Everyone has turned their backs on her, and she is completely alone. Previously, she even told Wyatt that she was still the same person that he fell in love with.

Flo knows that what she did was wrong but may tell Wyatt that she is willing to do what it takes to get him back. The former waitress will play on Wyatt’s feelings and tell him that she still loves him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt will finally cave. He will show compassion to Flo and let her know that he isn’t completely hard where she is concerned. But will he ever take her back?

Spoilers indicate that Wyatt will finally make a decision. The Inquisitr reports that he will accidentally open a gift from Flo in front of Sally. The redhead may see the gift and pelt him with questions. This will be the catalyst in him choosing between Sally and Flo. He could realize that he wants to be with Flo, the giver of the gift, or he could also decide that it’s Sally whom he wants after all.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.