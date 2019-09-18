‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson’s Weight Loss Was Prompted By Keto, Not Exercise

Briana Culberson and her husband have lost 112 pounds.

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, and her husband, Ryan Culberson, have been showing off their weight loss on Instagram for the past several months, and according to a new report, the strides they’ve made can be completely credited to their Keto diet.

According to a report from Bravo’s The Feast on September 17, Briana and Ryan have lost a total of 112 pounds between the two of them. Recently on Instagram, Ryan confirmed that he and his wife, the mother of his two sons, have not yet implemented an exercise routine into their lives.

After sharing a series of new photos of himself and Briana, Ryan was questioned about whether or not he and his wife work out.

“Does Briana work out also? Or is this all from Keto? She looks amazing!” a fan wrote.

In response, Ryan said that he and Briana hadn’t yet started incorporating fitness into their lives and said they are simply focusing on the food they put in their bodies.

As The Inquisitr reported days ago, Ryan and Briana have been flooded with comments regarding their impressive weight loss for several months now, and many have pointed out that Briana is looking healthier and more beautiful than ever.

According to a report from Bravo’s The Feast earlier this month, Ryan and Briana began following the Keto diet about one year ago after Briana put on some added weight due to her struggles with the systemic autoimmune disease lupus.

During an interview earlier this month, Vicki, who has been featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County since it began in 2006, opened up about Briana’s weight loss and health journey.

“I am so proud of her,” Vicki told OK! Magazine during New York Fashion Week. “She was a little bit insecure about [the weight she gained with lupus]… She concentrated on her health, she actually did Keto and she works out and she’s healthy. They’re just in a great place in their life.”

“It’s strictly no sugar, no carbs,” Vicki explained.

Ryan and Briana adhere to a very strict diet and, as Vicki revealed, they have educated their two sons, Troy and Owen, about why eating healthy is so important.

“They’re aware of packaged food, sugars, eating real vegetables, real meat, and little sauces,” Vicki said. “Everything is sugar-free in their home, and it works.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.