Designer Bstroy Faces Backlash Over ‘School Shooting’ Hoodies With Bullet Holes

It is not unusual for people and companies to get negative, and sometimes positive feedback on social media. An American fashion brand which showed school shooting hoodies in a show at New York Fashion Week is hearing from those victimized by school terror events, and they are angry.

The brand is called Bstroy, and it’s the brainchild of Brick Owens and Duey Catorze for their spring/summer 2020 collection, reports CNN. The distressed sweatshirts feature mock bullet holes, and have the names of schools, reading “Stoneman Douglas,” “Sandy Hook,” “Virginia Tech” and “Columbine,” the sites of four of the deadliest school shootings in the U.S.

One former student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas was outraged.

“My dead classmates dying should not be a f***ing fashion statement.”

The family of Vicki Soto, who died in a school shooting at Sandy Hook posted a response on Twitter dumbfounded that anyone would do this to sell clothing or gain attention.

“This is just absolutely horrific. A company is make light of our pain and other’s pain for fashion. Selling sweatshirts with our name and bullet holes. Unbelievable.”

People piled on, using words like “disgusting,” “callous,” “revolting” and tone-deaf” at the designers of the thoughtless clothing line, says The New York Post.

Kyle Kashuv, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivor asked on the company’s Instagram post, “what’s wrong with you?”

Bstroy is Atlanta based, and is committed to making “statements” with their clothing, which includes $1,000 jeans and a $150 dickey.

They released a statement about their intention, and thoughts that we live in a violent world.

“Sometimes life can be painfully ironic. Like the irony of dying violently in a place you consider to be a safe, controlled environment, like school.”

The disturbing designs didn’t seem to take into account that the survivors and families of those killed in these school shootings are still living with a great deal of pain, shared The Inquisitr. In Parkland, there continue to be suicides more than a year after the attack. This spring, two people, a student and a former student took their lives as a result of the trauma from the senseless violence that occurred on their campus.

Now, the activists who came into the national spotlight after the event are stressing that more needs to be done to help those who were connected as friends and family to those whose lives were taken in high school and university shooting events.