Watch Atlético Madrid Vs. Juventus Stream Live: UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Showdown, Start Time, Preview

In a rematch of February's dramatic UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup, Atlético Madrid hosts Juventus to open the group stage.

In a rematch of one of most dramatic knockout stage matchups from the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League, as The Inquisitr reported, Juventus — holders of eight consecutive Italian Serie A championships — head to Madrid’s legendary Wanda Metropolitano. They will face Atlético Madrid, the team that gave them a scare by taking a 2-0 lead in the first of their Round of 16 pairing in February, before Cristiano Ronaldo saved “The Old Lady” with a stunning hat-trick performance to advance his side on aggregate. Seven months later, the two European giants go at it again, this time to open the group stage, in a match that will stream live from Spain.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus Wednesday UEFA Champions League group stage match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Wednesday, September 18, at the iconic 68,000-seat Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

Fans in Italy and throughout Central Europe can also catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. in the same time zone as Spain. In the United Kingdom, the livestream starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. In India, the Los Rojiblancos vs. La Vecchia Signora match kicks off at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, September 19.

Both teams are coming off disappointing domestic performances at the weekend, as The Associated Press reported, with Juve settling for a frustrating goalless draw at Fiorentina, while the previously perfect Atléti put on a listless performance away to Real Sociedad, falling 2-0.

The home advantage at the Wanda appears to be substantial for Atlético Madrid who have lost only one of their last 22 European matches there, according to UEFA.com. Los Rojiblancos have also won their last nine home European matches.

Defender Jose Gimenez opened the scoring for Atlético Madrid against Juventus in last season’s Round of 16. Angel Martinez / Getty Images

To watch the Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus UEFA Champions League group-stage opening matchup stream live online in the United States, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Another way to watch the Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV or AT&T TV Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now, which will carry the match via a feed from Galavision. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing a week-long period for fans to watch the UEFA Champions League playoff match, and other UEFA matches, livestream for free.

Inside the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry a stream of the match, while in Spain, Movistar+ will also stream the game live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia livestream. In Canada, fans may watch the livestream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will livestream the match.

In many African countries, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. For an extensive list of streaming links to the above sources of the Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus, as well as streaming sources in many other countries around the globe, check out LiveSoccerTV.