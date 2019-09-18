Audreyana Michelle Makes Smoking Hot Return To Instagram In The Tiniest Black Crop Top

Audreyana Michelle’s most recent Instagram share has sent her fans’ jaws dropping.

As those who follow the bombshell on social media know, Audreyana is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure to fans on social media in a wide range of sexy outfits. But unlike other models, Audreyana does not post on her account every day and only does it sporadically. Each snapshot earns her a ton of attention from fans. In the most recent Instagram share, Michelle looked like a smokeshow.

In the gorgeous new snapshot, the model poses against a white-colored background and looks directly into the camera. She wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled as they flow at her back. The stunner appears to be wearing just a little bit of subtle makeup for the photo including light eyeliner, blush, highlighter, and a little mascara.

In the shot, Audreyana leans back and has her killer figure on full display in another sexy outfit. While clad in a pair of loose-fitting black pants, the brunette beauty also rocks a tiny back crop top that is torn in the middle. Her killer abs are on display in the photo.

Since it’s been live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the shot has racked up over 53,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some followers commented on the post to gush over the model’s beauty while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few others welcomed her back to social media, since the last photo post of her came all the way back on August 22.

“You look so stunning,” one follower commented.

“God definitely has favorites,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Literally the prettiest person,” one more follower raved.

One of the model’s last smoking hot posts came back in July. As The Inquisitr shared, the model posed outside at an undisclosed location with a bunch of palm trees at her back. For the photo op, the model sat on a stone ledge, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. Audreyana wore her long, dark locks down and curled, along with a face full of makeup that came complete with blush, foundation, eyeshadow, and mascara. She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a few gold chain necklaces, while showing off her killer figure in a white crop top and tight cheetah skirt.

Not surprisingly, that post garnered over 65,000 likes.