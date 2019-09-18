Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Meddles In Wyatt’s Love Life

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 19 reveal that Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) love life will be of particular interest to someone. It appears as if Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) believes that she has every right to meddle in other people’s affairs, per Highlight Hollywood.

It didn’t take Wyatt very long to move on from Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Just as quickly as he moved on from Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), he just as quickly went back to her when he found out that Flo had been deceiving him all along. At least Wyatt remained consistent on one front – he has always maintained that he won’t tolerate dishonesty.

Wyatt has been trying to get back with Sally, but she asked him for more time to work through her feelings. However, she also indicated that she would be willing to forgive him in time. Wyatt remains optimistic that he and Sally will get back together and even told his mother that he would not let go of the redhead this time. Wyatt quipped that even if a horde of former high school sweethearts came into town, he would remain faithful to Sally. At the time, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) kept her silence because she did not believe that Sally is the right woman for her son.

Do you think a miracle can happen with these two? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/u2caNGmq3U — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that his father and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) are happy with his decision to end his relationship with Flo. They will drop by and tell him that they are glad that he is no longer with the blonde. It appears as if they will endorse his relationship with Sally.

But there is one person who does not want to see him back together with the talented designer. Shauna firmly believes that Wyatt belongs with Flo. She will approach Quinn and ask her for a favor. She wants Wyatt’s mother to ensure that he ends up back with Flo and not with Sally. But will Quinn comply with Shauna’s wishes and meddle in Wyatt’s love life?

The last time that Shauna and Quinn talked, Quinn blasted her friend. She was disgusted with Shauna and Flo’s behavior and told her that she had betrayed her family. Quinn refused to bail Flo out of jail even though Shauna begged her to show mercy. However, Quinn and Shauna also share a bond. Both of them would like to see their children back together. In the past, they admitted that they always thought that Wyatt and Flo would get married someday.

Will Quinn look past Flo’s deception and help her get back together with Wyatt? Or will she accept Sally back into Wyatt’s life? At the end of the day, the decision should be in Wyatt’s hands. The Inquisitr reports that next week, he will choose between Sally and Flo.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.