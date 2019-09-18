Ireland Baldwin’s Daisy Dukes May Be The Hottest Thing You See All Week

Ireland Baldwin is a second generation hottie — being the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Bassinger — and she is proving it with her latest style. The Daily Mail reports that the model was seen sporting some tiny Daisy Dukes, and her fans likely went wild over the racy look.

In the photos, which were taken by the paparazzi earlier this week, Ireland was seen wearing a pair of dangerously short denim cut-off shorts that flaunted her long, lean legs and curvy hips.

Ireland appeared to go braless in a sexy black crop top. The short-sleeved T-shirt also showcased Ireland’s tiny waist, flat tummy, and ample bust.

The model wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. She also accessorized the look with some dark, oversized sunglasses and a pair of knee-high black boots as she strolled the streets of Studio City, California while walking her pet dog.

Ireland appeared to wear a minimal makeup look in the snaps, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude lips.

She carried her phone and the dog’s leash in her hands and also showed off her multiple arm tattoos with the skimpy ensemble.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in addition to having famous parents, Ireland is also the first cousin of Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Recently, Ireland opened up to Us Weekly about Hailey and Justin’s sweet relationship, and how much she loves the pair together.

“I think that they really complement each other. I think that they’ve really helped each other grow because before … they started off having a lot of growing to do. They were just not ready. They were really young and they had a lot of growing to do and a lot of life to experience, and I think they both now are experiencing things together and learning the ways of love and marriage — not that I know those ways,” Ireland said of the couple, who recently celebrated a year of marriage together.

“I love Justin and I love Hailey. I love spending time with them. She’s full wife mode now, so I love it,” she added.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Ireland Baldwin’s racy looks and busy model lifestyle can follow her on her Instagram account, where she regularly posts updates for her followers to enjoy.