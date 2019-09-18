Rita Ora Exposes Perky Derriere In Revealing Bodysuit & Fans Can’t Handle It

The singer looked stunning in her butterfly-patterned bodysuit

Rita Ora isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible assets, On Wednesday, the “Let You Love Me” singer shared a series of sexy snaps for her 15.4 million followers to enjoy. In the photos taken backstage and at a performance in Paris, Rita flaunted her unbelievable figure in a black-and-white butterfly-patterned bodysuit. The stunner’s long, lean legs and perky derriere were on full display in the revealing bodysuit.

Rita paired the sexy look with a matching bucket hat and matching thigh-high boots. She also wore layered necklaces, numerous rings, and bracelets. Rita styled her long blonde hair in tousled waves and opted for glamorous makeup, including sparkling eyeshadow and red lipstick.

In the caption, Rita wrote about the importance of having self-confidence.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the beauty.

“You are so hot, delicious!!!!!!” wrote a commenter.

“The most beautiful queen,” said another, adding both a fire and a heart emoji.

“Your body is perfect,” praised a follower.

“[You’re] sooo gorgeous it’s beyond crazy,” commented a different fan.

“THIS OUTFIT WAS MORE THAN LEGENDARY,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

The post has already racked up more than 120,000 likes.

This is by no means the first time Rita has uploaded a provocative photo on Instagram. As reported by The Inquisitr, last week the singer posted a sizzling snap on her vacation at the Bodrum EDITION, a luxury hotel in Turkey. Rita posed in a skimpy, multicolored bikini. Fans couldn’t seem to get enough of Rita’s washboard abs and ample cleavage.

“Rita you have an amazing body,” complimented a follower.

“THAT BODY OH MY MY,” added another.

As fans of Rita are well-aware, the singer works hard for her fit physique. In a 2017 interview with Shape magazine, the UNICEF UK ambassador opened up about her strict diet and workout routine. She noted that she did circuit training each day, but asserted that she exercised to be strong, not skinny. She also revealed that she wore a size 28 jean and considered herself to be curvy.

The singer went on to say that she remained disciplined even on tour.

“This past year, I’ve really been on my game by eating right and going to the gym. As a result, I’m focused now, and I get a lot more done,” said the singer.

Rita later confided that Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale served as her fitness inspirations.

