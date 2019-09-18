Kelly Clarkson’s Success Led Her To Some Of Her Darkest Moments

Kelly Clarkson opened up about how her most successful moments led to her being down, per Music News.

The “My Life Would Suck Without You” hitmaker has her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, where “Can’t Hold Us Down” songstress Christina Aguilera was her recent guest.

During the interview, Clarkson revealed how having lots of success doesn’t mean you’re always on top of the world.

“Everybody thinks that success, ‘Oh you must be the happiest person ever,'” she said.

“But honestly, those are my darkest moments because you’re so busy and you’re just so down.”

In the same interview, Clarkson and Aguilera both agreed that the music industry is very male-dominated and that it’s harder for them to stand up for themselves.

“You have the right to say no and that’s something they don’t teach you,” Aguilera stated.

“Especially as young girls coming up in the business too,” she continued.

The Inquisitr previously reported Clarkson telling a hilarious joke to Aguilera about when her daughter tells her to shush when she sings.

Kelly’s talk show airs on NBC. Clips from the show can be watched on the official YouTube channel.

She is also a judge on The Voice alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. The 17th season is set to premiere on September 23.

Aguilera is also very busy with her own Las Vegas residency, “The Xperience,” which takes place at the Zappos Theater. Due to popular demand, she has extended the residency, which will also continue next year in 2020.

Clarkson rose to fame in 2002 when she won the first season of American Idol. She reunited with the judges from the show, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Simon Cowell, on her talk show and mentioned how the three should work another show together.

Since winning American Idol, she has released eight studio albums — Thankful, Breakaway, My December, All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped in Red, Piece by Piece, and Meaning of Life.

Thankful, All I Ever Wanted, and Piece by Piece all topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart while the others all peaked within the top three, per Billboard.

On the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, she has achieved three chart-topping singles – “A Moment Like This,” “My Life Would Suck Without You,” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) – and a total of 11 Top 10 singles.

On Spotify, she currently has over 12.3 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a successful act nearly 20 years into her career.

