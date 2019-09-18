Israeli Bombshell Avital Cohen Drops Instagram’s Jaws In Booty Shorts & Tiny Sports Bra

Avital Cohen is giving her Instagram fans something to talk about with her most recent post. On Tuesday, the Israeli fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she shows off her chiseled abs and overall insane physique in a skimpy outfit that will surely cause jaws everywhere to drop.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell is posing with her side to the camera as she stands on a patio couch in front of a large rock in Cavo Tagoo, a luxurious resort in Mykonos, Greece, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The 24-year-old model is rocking a hot pink two-piece workout set that consists of a tiny sports bra with thin straps that go over Cohen’s shoulders, while featuring a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her busty cleavage front and center.

Cohen teamed her bra with a pair of matching booty shorts, in the same shade of pink, that sits higher on the back and lower at the front, flaunting her derriere while leaving her insanely toned abs fully on display. Completing her look, the model wore a long-sleeved crop top that appears to belong to the same set, which she rolled up above her chest.

According to the tag Cohen added to her photo and caption, the set she is wearing is from Fashion Nova, a brand that often partners up with models and social media influencers to promote its items.

Cohen is standing on the couch with her arms up and her left foot on tiptoe, in a pose that further accentuates the curviness of her figure. The model has her head tilted back as she smiles big for the camera with her eyes partly closed.

Loading...

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Cohen shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers — was just shy of 17,000 likes and has garnered more than 340 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Mediterranean beauty took to the comments section to praise her incredible body and to share their admiration for her beauty.

“And you definitely do it very well,” one user wrote, referring to her caption and adding a laughing-crying emoji. “[A]lways looking so amazing [sparkle emoji] have a great night Avital.”

As The Inqusitr has previously pointed out, Cohen has been sharing snippets from her Greek getaway for several days now, and she is showing no signs of slowing down.