WWE Rumors: ‘SmackDown’ May Get A New Theme Song

SmackDown is currently undergoing some significant changes after closing a five-year deal with FOX Sports. On October 4, the brand will be moving slots from Tuesday nights on USA Network to Friday nights on FOX. Additionally, it will be renamed from SmackDown Live to Friday Night SmackDown, ushering in a new era for the program.

With Brock Lesnar making his return to SmackDown to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, the premiere on FOX is set to be a major show. According to Wrestling Inc., SmackDown may be getting a new theme for its highly anticipated debut. During the latest episode of the blue brand, WWE aired a promotional video featuring “Are You Ready” by AC/DC to hype up its opening night on FOX. Highlights of the confrontation between Lesnar and Kingston were shown, leading many to believe that it was the introduction of SmackDown‘s new theme song.

Furthermore, Vince McMahon happens to be a big fan of AC/DC, as per 411Mania. Not only has he previously tweeted praise regarding the band’s co-founder, Malcolm Young, but McMahon was also spotted alongside John Cena at an AC/DC concert in 2008. Of course, it wouldn’t be the first collaboration between the two sides, as the WWE previously used the band’s “Spoilin’ for a Fight” as the official song for 2008’s Survivor Series.

Is this a glimpse into the future???@BrockLesnar has challenged @TrueKofi to a battle for the #WWEChampionship on #FridayNightSmackDown's Oct. 4 debut on FOX! pic.twitter.com/8PU2r10Dw0 — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2019

The opening theme for SmackDown has remained “Take a Chance” by CFO$ since July 26, 2016, but that could be coming to an end soon with the new move to FOX looming around. All signs and rumors point to yet another change for the blue brand, which has had 15 theme songs since its inception in 1999.

Upon inking a deal with FOX, WWE agreed to a number of stipulations regarding its current programming that will be implemented in the upcoming weeks. Among them was brand exclusivity for superstars on the show, who will no longer cross over to Raw. On the second episode of Friday Night SmackDown on October 11, the first night of the WWE draft will kickoff to shake up the rosters. It will be followed up with a second edition on Monday Night Raw on October 14.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, WWE announced that the “Wild Card Rule” will be nixed once the draft takes place, indicating that Superstars would only appear on their respective show. With the company’s flagship show headed towards a new era, it’s only fitting that SmackDown returns to peak form with a new theme song.