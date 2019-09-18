American Model Cindy Prado Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Sexy Animal-Print Dress

Model Cindy Prado is putting on yet another insanely sexy display for her legion of fans.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Cindy regularly flaunts her famous curves on the platform for her legion of fans. Judging by her beautiful feed, pretty much nothing is off limits for the stunner, and every photo she shares with fans garners a ton of attention from followers. In the most recent post shared for fans, Prado is turning heads once again.

In the first image in the double-photo update, Prado poses outside in Paris, France. The model appears front and center in the shot, closing her eyes and showing off her beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick. She wears her long locks pulled halfway back and has a few strands of hair falling around her face.

Prado accessorizes the look with a pair of dangly gold earrings, and she holds a rose up by her face. The model tucks one arm under her chest and puts on a chesty display for fans as she nearly bursts out of a sexy animal-print dress. In the second image in the series, Prado looks over her shoulder and puts the rose up to her face in the shot while she’s clad in the same sexy animal-print dress.

Since the photo went live for her legion of fans, it’s earned Cindy a ton of attention with over 8,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments in just an hour of going live. Some followers commented on the image to let Prado know that she looks amazing while countless other gushed over her beauty. A few other fans commented on the fact that they’re jealous that Prado is in Paris.

“The essence of one’s flower is enough to take breath away. I love this picture with to beautiful flowers, miss you,” one follower commented with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Omg, stunning photo!” another fan raved. “Love the hair, the makeup, the pose… perfect! X.”

“Literal QUEEN,” another Instagrammer wrote.

As previously mentioned, Prado loves to show off her figure in a wide range of sexy outfits. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner posed for a shot while clad in a white, off-the-shoulder floral dress that offered glimpses of cleavage and thigh. The NSFW dress hugged her every curve, and it showcased her amazing figure to fans. Prado accessorized the look with a silver chain necklace, hoop earrings, and a khaki-colored purse with a beaded handle. That shot amassed over 800 comments in just a day of going live.