Eileen Davidson Says Lisa Vanderpump Is A ‘P*ssy’ For Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Eileen Davidson is throwing shade at Lisa Vanderpump for her decision to leave the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The soap star appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen where she was asked to weigh in on the restaurateur’s controversial choice to step away from the show that made her famous, according to Us Weekly.

Cohen pushed Davidson to talk about Vanderpump during a segment of the show called “Spill on the Hills.” The Bravo host asked Davidson about the now-infamous puppygate scandal where Vanderpump was accused of selling a negative story to the tabloids. Davidson said that she believed Vanderpump was in the wrong.

That’s when Cohen asked her about her “thoughts on LVP ditching the [RHOBH] reunion and quitting the show?”

Davidson didn’t hold back with her response.

“P*ssy move,” she said.

The 60-year-old actress also said that she didn’t think that Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards’ friendship would stand the test of time.

“I’ve seen so many things about that friendship,” Davidson said. “I don’t know. I think it’s over.”

Davidson appeared on the show from Season 5 to Season 8, leaving just before Season 9 when puppygate exploded and Vanderpump ditched the show.

The events unfolded over the ninth season of the show after Dorit Kemsley reportedly re-homed a dog that she rescued through Vanderpump Dogs after it bit her husband P.K. and their two kids Jagger and Phoenix. Vanderpump made it clear that she didn’t approve of Kemsley’s decision after the dog ended back up in a different shelter.

From there, the scandal spun out during the season of the show, with friendships unraveling and the SUR owner eventually opting to leave the show and ditch the reunion.

Davidson, who also played the role of Ashley on the Young and the Restless until 2018, left Real Housewives but says that she isn’t against making a comeback. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Davidson talked about coming back to the show while promoting her new movie Walk to Vegas.

“Would I do it again? I might pop in now and then. You never say never,” she said.

She says that her stint on the show wasn’t smooth sailing but didn’t shoot down the idea that she might make an appearance once again.

“You know, I did enjoy aspects of it. But, it’s high anxiety. The anxiety level is very, very high. No rules — it’s like the wild, wild west of women,” Davidson said.