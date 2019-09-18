Khloe Kardashian Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown With Blonde Bombshell Photo

Khloe Kardashian is looking like a blonde bombshell in her latest photo. The reality star stunned on social media in her new selfie, and fans simply can’t handle how gorgeous she looked.

In the photo, which was posted to Khloe’s Instagram account on Wednesday morning, the single mom rocked a stunning platinum blonde look that blew her fans away.

Khloe had her light locks parted down the middle and styled in loose mermaid waves that flowed over her shoulders. She wore a tight black short-sleeved T-shirt, and accessorized the ensemble with a thick chain around her neck bearing her daughter’s name, True.

Khloe’s makeup was also on point as she wore darkened brows, long lashes, a smokey eye shadow look, and glowing skin. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her plump lips.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s loyal followers immediately took to the comments section to gush over their queen, telling Khloe she looked absolutely stunning in the photo.

“Unreal,” one social media user wrote.

“Love the hair,” another fan told Khloe in the comments.

“She’s beautiful,” a third person declared, calling Khloe his “dream wife.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, social media users are not always so kind to Khloe when she posts a photo, especially one that shows her face so closely.

Earlier this month, Khloe shared a close-up photo of her face to her account in order to brag about the fact that she did her own makeup. However, the haters came out in full force and began to slam Khloe for allegedly editing the snapshot.

Many fans claimed that they could see a blur on the photo, proving to them that the reality star had altered the image before posting it for her followers to see.

Meanwhile, Khloe has recently opened up about how becoming a mother to little True has completely changed the way she gets ready for the day, especially when it comes to her makeup routine.

“Since becoming a mom…this is what I do. I literally locked my…my bedroom door, so she can’t get out, so she’s kinda trapped. I had to learn how to do makeup really quickly and not do too many wet things, ’cause then once it’s wet and I have to run after her, it’s gonna set really weird and then I’m gonna look super blotchy,” Khloe stated of her new mommy makeup routine, per InStyle.