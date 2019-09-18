Watch Olympiacos CFP Vs. Tottenham Hotspur Stream Live: UEFA Champions League Is Back, Start Time, Preview

Last season's UEFA Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur get back in action, opening the 2019/2020 group stage competition by facing 44-time Greek champs Olympiacos CFP.

After advancing all the way to the UEFA Champions League final last season, only to turn in a disappointing performance in a loss to fellow English side Liverpool — albeit one marred by controversial officiating, as The Inquistr reported — Tottenham Hotspur open their quest to return to the final by traveling to Greece. There, they will face 44-time Greek Super League titlists Olympiacos CFP. But the Greek giants, who took second in their domestic league last year, have never advanced past the Round of 16, and missed out on the Champions League altogether last season. Spurs, on the other hand, return for their fourth straight UCL campaign, in the opening match that will stream live from Athens.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Olympiacos CFP vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:55 p.m. Eastern European Time at the 32,100-seat Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, September 18.

In the United Kingdom, the livestream starts at 5:55 p.m. British Summer Time, while back in the United States, the game gets underway at 12:55 p.m. EDT, 9:55 a.m. PDT. Fans in Spain and throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 8:55 p.m. in the Central European Time Zone. In India, the Greek-English Champions League group stage opener kicks off at 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday evening, India Standard Time.

Tottenham’s Argentine manager, Mauricio Pochettino, confessed on Tuesday that the Liverpool defeat haunted him throughout the summer, according to the BBC.

“It was a long period after the final in Madrid,” said Pochettino, who, entering his fifth full season at Spurs, is the longest-tenured current manager of team continuously in the Premier League. “To finish losing the final is always so painful because you can’t put out the feeling and you need to wait to start again to repair the damage.”

In terms of matchups, there is little information to go on, because the two sides have not met in 47 years, per UEFA.com, when Spurs eliminated Olympiacos from the 1972/1973 UEFA Cup second round.

Spurs’ hopes for a return to the Champions League final rest on the leg of England striker Harry Kane. Milos Bicansk / Getty Images

To watch the Olympiacos CFP vs. Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League group stage opener stream live from Athens, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT. To watch on mobile devices, download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Erythrolefki vs. Lilywhites match stream live on their TV sets. But fans should be aware that Watch TNT requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

For fans lacking those credentials, the UEFA Champions League playoff game will also stream live for free without any cable login required. Here’s how. Fans can sign up for a trial subscription to an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge. That way, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League playoff live online for free.

Fans who prefer not to sign up for subscription services and also lack cable or satellite login credentials have an option as well. A pay-per-view stream will be available in the United States, provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Olympiacos CFP vs. Tottenham Hotspur match for a flat fee of $2.99.

In Greece, Cosmote Sport will carry the Champions League qualifying match, while in the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the video stream for free, though only for viewers inside the U.K.

For a full inventory of streaming links to the above sources of the Olympiacos CFP vs. Tottenham Hotspur Champions League Matchday 1 showdown, as well as streaming sources in numerous other countries around the world, consult LiveSoccerTV.