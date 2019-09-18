WWE Baddie Mandy Rose Spills Out Of Gold Lingerie On ‘Maxim’ Cover, And Instagram Approves

WWE wrestler Mandy Rose, who is regularly called “God’s Greatest Creation,” unveiled her new Maxim cover on Instagram today. The model’s 1.9 million followers on the popular social media platform showed their appreciation for her work.

Earlier today Rose took to Instagram to share the cover on which she posed kneeling atop white fur. For the image, she wore a plunging, lacy gold bra that highlighted her ample cleavage. On the bottom, the wrestler wore a tiny, matching pair of gold panties that showed off her flat stomach, small waist, and curvy hips. The blond bombshell’s hair flowed in soft waves over both shoulders nearly to her waist, and she entangled both her hands in it on either side of her head. Small earrings showed out from under Rose’s hair. Finally, dramatic lashes, a smokey eye, and a pale pink lip completed the sexy look for the popular magazine.

In the caption, the wrestler revealed that landing a Maxim cover crossed an item off her bucket list, and she felt happy and honored to achieve her goal. Fans felt happy for the cover model, too, with more than 60,000 pressing the “like” button within the first hour after she shared the happy news. More than 1,200 followers also took the time to drop a congratulatory comment, too. Plus, several of Rose’s co-workers from the WWE dropped comments letting her know they appreciated her look.

“Babe,” replied WWE superstar Payton Royce.

“D*mn mama! So proud of you!” exclaimed WWE correspondent Kayla Becker.

“H*ll yeah!! Congratulations @mandysacs Killin it!!” Kona Reeves congratulated.

Of course, the wrestler’s fans had plenty of suggestions about Rose’s next possible cover.

“Playboy has to be next,” wrote one.

“Playboy would be better,” agreed another.

“Do Playboy next,” another fan implored.

Several fans noted that they intended to run out and purchase the October 2019 issue of Maxim with Rose on the cover even if they might not regularly buy the magazine.

“I haven’t bought a Maxim in years! Looks like that’s about to change though,” a follower admitted.

A few even declared Rose might become the new champion.

“Put the belt on her right now!” wrote a follower.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Rose and Sonya Deville defended their title at the Clash of Champions against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Bliss and Cross ended up winning the exciting match, but outside of the ring, at least for today, Rose’s Maxim cover appears to win the hearts of WWE fans.