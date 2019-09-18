‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Jenni Farley’s TMI Sex Admission About Younger Boyfriend

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni Farley makes a TMI sex admission on an upcoming episode of the wildly popular MTV series, stating to her roommates that she “can’t stop having sex” with her much-younger boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Farley’s co-star Vinny Guadagnino called his longtime pal “a giddy little schoolgirl” in a clip of the show’s September 19th episode.

“When you start talking to somebody new, that’s a basic move that you do, you start bringing them up, and then can’t stop talking about them,” Guadagnino said of Farley’s new relationship, to which Farley is heard stating to her pal, she “can’t stop having sex,” with her much-younger beau. Carpinello is 24-years-old. Farley is 33. She also told Guadagnino in the clip that she is so infatuated with Carpinello that when she is with him she “can’t stop staring at him.”

Farley’s admission came after the roommates, including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Deena Nicole Cortese flew to Las Vegas to attend Guadagnino’s debut as a Chippendale’s host. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was pregnant and did not attend the festivities.

Although the couple has been together for several months, it was only in the last two episodes of the series that Zack has been mentioned. Farley told her pal Polizzi about her boyfriend and she, in turn, was thrilled that her pal was happy again after enduring a difficult relationship and divorce with ex-husband Roger Mathews.

When Farley and castmates Pivarnick and Lauren Sorrentino, wife of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino traveled to Las Vegas to attend the first birthday party of castmate Ortiz-Magro’s daughter Ariana Sky, Farley told her pals she was dating the younger brother of one of her friends, and that he attended her wedding to Mathews.

Farley and Carpinello have been dating since the Spring of 2019. Farley and her ex-husband Roger Mathews, the father of her children daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, finalized their divorce in August of this year.

This season, the show will continue to explore the adult lives and relationships of the cast of the series as they tackle parenthood, life in the public eye, addiction and recovery.

The show is currently filming scenes for inclusion in the latest season of the series. Sorrentino, who was incarcerated while the cast was filming scenes that are now airing in this season’s show, is reportedly allowed to film with his Jersey Shore pals for this season since his release from a federal corrections facility. The Inquisitr previously reported that Sorrentino life after jail will include two years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service and a $10,000 fine.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.